Joe Musgrove has done something that no other San Diego Padre pitcher has ever done before and that is to throw a no-hitter. He did it against the Texas Rangers.

His only blemish of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning as he hit right fielder Joey Gallo with a pitch. He ended up striking out 10 while walking none, and the Padres did not make an error. Musgrove came that close to throwing a perfect game. Even more impressive is that he did it with only 112 pitches thrown.

After the game Musgrove said “I’m freaking exhausted man, that was the maximum level of focus I’ve ever had. Everyone dreams of getting the chance to throw a no-hitter. I’ve never thrown a no-hitter in my life, so my first one came today on the field. It’s awesome to be able to have it be in a Padres uniform and for it to be the first one for the franchise. That’s incredible.”

Musgrove recorded his second win of the year. He’s now thrown 15 innings, hasn’t allowed a run and has struck out 18 without allowing a walk and more impressive he’s only given up three hits. He was acquired in a three-team trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.

As for the Padres offense Wil Myers and Manny Machado drove in runs and Myers also scored on an error by center fielder Leodys Taveras. San Diego improved its record to 5-3.

The historical performance by Musgrove is a welcome sight for Padres fans as franchise player Fernando Tatis Jr., earlier in the week injured himself on a swing. He was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation.

Joe Musgrove just threw the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history. Sports. Thank goodness for sports…pic.twitter.com/ruWIcwdwF3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 10, 2021

