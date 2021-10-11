In 2018 the Oakland now Las Vegas Raiders brought back head coach Jon Gruden.

Now Gruden has resigned effective immediately after e-mails got leaked during the probe of the Washington Football Team. According to reports “the league was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation.”





As more e-mails came through Gruden showed his true colors by showcasing his racist, homophobic, and misogynistic views.

In one e-mail Gruden called NFL Commissioner Robert Goodell a certain F-word that is not worth repeating. He also made critical comments about the drafting of Michael Sam by the St. Louis now Los Angeles Rams.

Gruden also wasn’t a fan of player’s protesting during the national anthem and having women working as referees.

There is also a separate investigation by the NFL as Gruden got caught making racist comments about NFLPA Chief DeMaurice Smith. Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Smith responded by denouncing what he said.

Interestingly enough there are certainly more individuals in the NFL that share the same views. It is great to see that quick action took place. There is no question he was going to face severe discipline, so it was not surprising when he announced his resignation.

He also will never coach again in the league again.

As for Davis he now has to replace a head coach who he signed in 2018 to a 10-year $100 million dollar contract. Reports have already indicated he contacted former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

The interim head coach for now is Rich Bisaccia who has been the Special Teams Coordinator since 2018. Prior to that he has been with the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego now Los Angeles Chargers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

