Lions vs Panthers Live FREE Stream Reddit: How to watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

Lions vs. Panthers 2020: Game time, TV schedule, how to watch live. The Carolina Panthers (3-7) play host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) of the NFC North as both teams look to get back on track with a win. The game will air at 1 p.m. ET on FOX in select regions highlighted below and streaming live on the Panthers app and mobile website in those same regions.

Late November is crunch time for the Lions. Somehow, there’s still a spark of hope that this season can get back on track, which is usually a recipe for doom-making things where Detroit is concerned. However, things could still break their way and the kool-aid will be back on the menu in time for Thanksgiving.

In the mean time, it’s a road trip to Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers are inching their way toward Teddy Bridgewater under center, but Christian McCaffrey won’t show up. For the Lions, their own offensive weapons are taking a beating, with no Kenny Golladay, no D’Andre Swift and no Danny Amendola.

It’s rough and tumble times down in North Carolina, and it’s on television. Here’s how you can catch the game.

How to watch Lions-Panthers

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Week 10 TV Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports here

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, Fox Sports Go

Local radio: WJR-AM NEWS TALK 760

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Detroit -2.5, 47 o/u

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX (WJZY in Charlotte). See the above broadcast map (courtesy of 506sports.com) to see if your local FOX station will carry the game.

On The Call: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin

WATCH ON MOBILE

Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com on mobile web and the Panthers’ app if you are in the above broadcast region. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms.

Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Panthers games and other NFL games each week.

GAME PASS: If you are outside of the Panthers’ market, you can purchase a GamePass subscription to watch the game on-demand after it’s over. International customers can watch LIVE on GamePass.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Mick Mixon, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WGSP 102.3 FM, 107.5 FM and 1310 AM in Charlotte, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

FOLLOW ON THE APP

Alongside live statistics and a live stream of the game, fans have multiple ways to play alongside the game within the Panthers app.

You can win cash and prizes by playing the FanDuel Gridiron Pick’Em, GMC Trivia, the Coca-Cola QB Toss, AR Tire Toss, Bud Light’s Responsibility Has Its Rewards and the Match Game.

