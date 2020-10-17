Fight::Lomachenko vs Lopez: Boxing start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard, purse info for TONIGHT’S

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Lomachenko vs. Lopez: Top Rank Boxing live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. One of the best fights of this crazy year will take place tonight when Vasiliy Lomachenko will meet Teofimo Lopez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Lomachenko comes into this fight with a record of 14-1 with 10 knockouts and currently holds the WBA and WBO world titles. Lopez will come into this fight undefeated with a record of15-0 with 12 knockouts, most recently winning the IBF championship with a second-round knockout of Richard Commey.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

When: Saturday, October 17

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via ESPN+ (stream now)

Prediction: Lomachenko isn’t getting the credit he deserves as a power-puncher but does have the ability to KO his opponents and that’s all that matters in this match tonight. Take Lomachenko any way you’d like, but the bet below might have the most value.

Top Rank Fight Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr., a lightweight title unification

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Alex Saucedo, junior welterweights

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows, super middleweights

How to watch Lomachenko vs Lopez online in the US

ESPN has nabbed the live broadcast rights for this long-awaited showdown.

As well as being shown on ESPN’s cable channel you can also watch the fight via the networks online streaming service ESPN+ which costs $5.99 per month.

Cord cutters also have the option of using an over-the-top service that carries ESPN, such as Sling TV’s Orange package.

Costing $30 a month, a Sling Orange subscription will also give you access to channels like Comedy Central, CNN, TNT and Disney as well as ESPN’s sports line up. It’s also worth taking into account Sling’s free three-day trial which will let you watch this fight for nothing if you time your sign up appropriately.

The main card for tonight’s fight in Vegas is set for around 10pm ET 7pm PT, with the headline fight likely to happen at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

Sling TV

If you want the easiest and best way to watch this fight in the U.S, Sling TV is the way to go. The streaming service has a free 3-day trial, meaning you can sign up now, watch the fight, and not pay anything!.

$30 at Sling

How to stream Lomachenko vs Lopez live in the UK

While none of the major sports broadcasters in the UK are showing the fight, online combat sports Fite.tv streaming service will be and are offering all the action from the MGM as a pay-per-view event for £9.99.

How to stream Lomachenko vs Lopez live in Canada

TSN have nabbed the live Canadian broadcast rights for this blockbuster bout.

TSN1 is the channel to tune into, with coverage of the main event starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

If you’re not a cable customer you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Live stream Lomachenko vs Lopez in Australia

Fox Sports set to show the action from Vegas via Foxtel which in turn means the fight will be available to watch via sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service features also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand, with a basic package costing $25 per month.

Fight time Down Under is expected to be around 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon.

