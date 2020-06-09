Looking At Backpage And If This Is Something To Get Into.

We all know someone who has either used an online dating platform, met someone through a dating website, or even worse from all the options, has been scammed and taken for more money than they wish to let on.

It’s a sad reality but one that still exists today and, unfortunately, is increasing in the number of victims falling prey to its ‘charms’ if you could call it that.

An interesting blog article on the topic can be read here https://www.quora.com/How-do-scammers-work-on-Internet-dating-sites, it gives you simple advice and facts to be wary and careful of when beginning your online dating search.

We don’t want to think that anyone we love would be naïve enough to fall into that category of being wooed and won over by smooth words and charming texts, but we do, we have, and when it happens at the right time, especially when we are at our most vulnerable it is easy to see how quick a person can fall into that trap.

So, how do we make sure we aren’t next on the list of subjects to crash and burn when it comes to looking for love but finding the opposite and ending up broke or worse?

We need to do research, take your time when browsing the web, get recommendations from friends or family who have used dating sites, this way you are more likely to use legitimate, honest, match-making platforms and hopefully (fingers crossed) find that someone special to spend the rest of your life with.

If you aren’t sure about a site you have come across and are skeptical at the get-go this should be a sure indicator that it’s best to move on and try something else, check out Backpagely for an example of how smooth and slick these fraudsters can be and how they hide in plain sight without us realizing.

5 Features to look out for in a dating-scammer on a social website.

This is not something I enjoy writing about or informing people of because after reading this you will kick yourself for not seeing the simple signs that were right in front of you, and don’t be embarrassed there are hundreds of victims in the same boat, the main thing is you will know to not fall victim to it again, and this is for sure a win-win.

Photos. His profile has no ‘friends and me’ images, is he a Billy no mate or simply a creep who only comes out at night? Ask for social accounts to look into them more and if they say they don’t have any, I’d excuse myself and head for the hills.

Financial. They mention money at every corner, either they want to let everyone know they are rich as it comes or, at the end of the day they expect you to pay to be with them. Both options sound out of the nuthouse and you’re best off not even getting started.

Many reasons come to mind, and my friends have plenty of stories to share, but read this post on tips to look out for and avoiding a bad date might just save you a lot of time and headache.

Profile. Are the photos, if they do have on their profile, all in various age categories or at obscure angles? Is it too much to post a basic head-on smiling image to promote yourself? You wouldn’t want to either meet someone who looks nothing like their images or even worse is hiding something till it’s too late. Video call anyone?

Whatsapp. Only the biggest chat app on the market to date, moving to the next level and swopping phone numbers to chat more privately seems the next step when starting a courtship, if this option is refused alarm bells would be going off for me. Is his picture with a partner? Does he have a family? Too many questions to be wary of.

Ghosting. This is when you’ve essentially been chatting for days’ non-stop and suddenly radio silence? Either he is back at his significant other or a better option has come up and if all else fails, you’re next in line. No thank you, hit the road, and don’t you come back (Jack).

Look after yourself, the right person will come along at the right time.

