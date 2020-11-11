Round 1 LIVE))) Masters 2020 Golf Tournament Live Stream, PGA Tour, TV Channel, How to Watch

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Masters 2020: how to watch the Augusta National golf tournament from the UK – and tee times and winners odds. As America braces itself for winter, the devilish greens of Augusta National poise themselves to welcome world golf’s top talents.

Live Stream: Masters 2020 Golf Tournament Online here

The course’s famous azaleas and roaring fans will not be present, but the competition looks stiffer than ever with Bryson Dechambeau, Dustin Johnson and John Rahm among the stars touted to claim the Green Jacket on Sunday.

Tiger Woods will of course also be in attendance, but the 2019 champion faces an uphill struggle to win a sixth green jacket.

With the UK under varying levels of coronavirus restrictions, the sporting spectacle will provide welcome relief to housebound sports fans.

When is the Masters 2020?

Typically the major tournament takes place in April, but due to the pandemic the tournament was delayed by several months.

This year the tournament will run from November 12 to November 15.

The first of this year’s competitors will tee off at 12.30pm UK time on Thursday.

Where can I watch the Masters in the UK?

Sky Sports have broadcasting rights for the tournament with Sky Sports Golf and Main Event hosting the bulk of the action.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action unfold via the Sky Go app.

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can tune in via NOW TV. A one-off monthly pass for the streaming service costs £33.99. Alternatively fans might just want to tune into the final day of action in which case a day pass for £9.99 can be purchased.

Sky will be providing exclusive coverage of the event, meaning there will be none of the usual live coverage from the BBC. The national broadcaster will however be providing daily highlights packages.

Pairings to watch

Open champion Shane Lowry will partner defending champion Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the 84th Masters.

Woods will tee off at 07.55 local time (12.55GMT) on Thursday alongside Lowry and US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, with the trio starting from the 10th tee due to the lack of daylight.

After an 11-year wait, Woods won his 15th major championship and fifth Masters title at Augusta National in April last year, the 44-year-old finishing a shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Pre-tournament favourite and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau gets his bid for back-to-back major titles under way at 0733 local time (1233GMT) alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. Masters 2020 Golf Tournament

Rory McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, will start from the first tee at noon local time (1700GMT) in the company of world number one Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. Masters 2020 Golf

Scotland’s Sandy Lyle, who won the Masters in 1988, is in the first group out from the 10th tee at 0700 local time (1200GMT) along with former US PGA champion Jimmy Walker and Chinese amateur Yuxin Lin.

Tee times

Starting from Hole 1

1200 Lucas Glover, CT Pan (Tpe), Corey Conners (Can)

1211 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond (Tha)

1222 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Aus) (x)

1233 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na

1244 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1255 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg) (x)

1306 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1317 Mike Weir (Can), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1605 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1616 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (x)

1627 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1638 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1649 Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka

1700 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1711 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ

1722 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd

Starting from Hole 10

1200 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (Chn) (x)

1211 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1222 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler

1233 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1244 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau

1255 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Irl), Andy Ogletree (x)

1306 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1317 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley

1605 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

1616 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1627 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1638 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1649 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1700 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

Favourites

Bryson DeChambeau 8/1

Dustin Johnson 9/1

Jon Rahm 10/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Xander Schauffele 14/1

Brooks Koepka 16/1

Patrick Cantlay 25/1

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

