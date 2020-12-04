https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-2020-Live-Stream-ali/ https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-Live-Reddit-Online https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-LiveStream-Reddit-2020 https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-Live-Stream-2020-USA https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-Live-Stream-ESPN-2020 https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-Live-Stream-CBC-Sports https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/NFR-Live-Stream-Cowboys-Chann https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/Watch-NFR-Live-Stream-free https://www.bizcommunity.com/Profile/national-finals-rodeo-live-re https://twitter.com/i/moments/1278297939555876865 https://twitter.com/i/moments/1334794433188028418 https://twitter.com/i/moments/1334797819597742081 https://sites.google.com/view/nfr2020livestream/ https://programminginsider.com/watch-nfr-2020-live-stream-reddit-wrangler-national-finals-rodeo-live-and-tv-channel-broadcast-list-nfr-free-online/ A challenging 2020 for boxing is set to end with several huge bouts in December, with one of the top picks being Errol Spence Jr.’s defense of the WBC and IBF welterweight championships against former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia in Arlington, Texas. The undefeated champion hasn’t fought since Sept. 28, 2019, when he added the WBC edition of the title to his IBF strap by claiming a split decision over Shawn Porter, the man who beat Garcia to claim the vacant belt in 2018. Shortly after the Porter fight, Spence was involved in a car accident which led to minor injuries and a DWI charge. He cannot wait to get back to what he does best between the ropes after the incident combined with the COVID-19 pandemic kept him away for so long. “It means even more because I’m going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia,” Spence said. “I know people are looking out to see if I’ve lost a step or won’t be at my best, but I’m 100 percent focused and everything is on point in training camp.” It is a main event initially set for Nov. 21 in Los Angeles, but will now take place close to the champ’s current hometown of DeSoto, Texas, with a limited number of fans allowed in for the show.
