Just like any other young, aspiring, starry-eyed individual, Melanie Avalon wanted to accomplish many goals. But unlike many other young, aspiring, starry-eyed individuals, Melanie accomplished them.

After kick-starting her career with community theatre in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Melanie joined the elite, official actor’s union, SAG-AFTRA. Her work expanded when she became the host of the top iTunes podcasts The Intermittent Fasting Podcast and The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast, which receive millions of downloads, with more than 200,000 listens each week. With her large audience regularly following her, the podcasts consistently chart as top 30 Health podcasts in iTunes. To top all of that, she published her first book, What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine (available in stores nationwide), and developed the top iTunes app, Food Sense Guide.





Melanie’s desire and work to explore different questions and techniques to develop effective dietary and lifestyle choices, catalyzed her obsession with the field of biohacking. But for Melanie, things are never simplistic. She not only wants to share her invaluable knowledge with others in need, but also encourages them to thoroughly evaluate their food producers.

Melanie’s passion for preserving the environment, and sustaining a healthy lifestyle, helped her develop a holistic approach to plants and animals. While the vegan diet is often considered to be the healthiest, most sustainable avenue in the dietary culture, Melanie’s relentless research has revealed its production practices often conflict with sustainability. To her, a vegan diet – depending on the production practices – may often contribute to the depletion of resources while increasing the carbon footprint. Instead, Melanie believes in sustainable regenerative choices that include both plants and animals. Supporting the natural circle of life, such an approach can restore the soil, maximize nutrition per dollar, and minimize toxic substances harming the planet.

For this purpose, she advises her audience to learn more about regenerative agriculture. She suggests reading Robb Wolf’s Sacred Cow (who she has had on The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast), and seeking out companies which directly connect consumers to sustainable farmers, such as Butcher Box. This will not only help users save money, but protect the environment as well.

When it comes to personal health, Melanie states, “What you put into your body, is what truly sustains you. What you eat becomes your future cells, so wouldn’t you want to build those cells out of the most compatible and nontoxic source materials possible?”

Melanie also encourages her audience to carefully evaluate their skincare and makeup, as these conventional products in the US often contain thousands of harmful chemicals which affect the consumer’s hormones, due to their toxic compounds. She states, “I believe cleaning up your skincare and makeup is vital for health, as there is almost no regulation of skincare in the US. It’s honestly shocking. Europe has banned thousands of compounds due to their toxicity, yet the US has only banned around a dozen. It’s up to us as consumers to change things.”

As a podcaster, author, and influencer, Melanie Avalon has successfully guided her followers towards not only a healthy life, but also towards achieving sustainable biohacking.

