Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Live Streams 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Online game Reddit Free

Watch Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game. How to watch Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M football game. Get ready for an SEC battle as the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. A&M should still be riding high after a win, while MSU will be looking to right the ship.

The Bulldogs suffered a grim 24-2 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats last week. QB K.J. Costello had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 4.22 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Aggies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 41-38 victory over the Florida Gators last week. RB Isaiah Spiller had a stellar game for A&M as he rushed for two TDs and 174 yards on 27 carries. Spiller had some trouble finding his footing against the Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

MSU is now 1-2 while A&M sits at a mirror-image 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. The Aggies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

Who’s Playing

No. 21 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-1; Mississippi State 1-2

What to Know

MSU is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field — Starkville,, Mississippi

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Mississippi State have won three out of their last five games against Texas A&M.

Oct 26, 2019 – Texas A&M 49 vs. Mississippi State 30

Oct 27, 2018 – Mississippi State 28 vs. Texas A&M 13

Oct 28, 2017 – Mississippi State 35 vs. Texas A&M 14

Nov 05, 2016 – Mississippi State 35 vs. Texas A&M 28

Oct 03, 2015 – Texas A&M 30 vs. Mississippi State 17

