Mobile Care Chicago Receives SBB Research Group Grant to Address Critical Medical Needs

Funds will support a Chicago-based fleet of portable health and dental clinics.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile Care Chicago has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group, a Chicago-area investment firm that awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Mobile Care Chicago brings high-quality care—free of charge—directly to low-income children throughout Chicago. Their fleet of Asthma, Children’s Health, and Dental vans serve over 6,000 children in Chicago and, during the pandemic, they also have been providing COVID-19 testing. A network of 80 local schools assists Mobile Care Chicago, enabling the organization to identify and treat children who lack insurance and who have limited access to regular medical care. Its innovative mobile service model overcomes longstanding barriers between underserved children and quality medical care.

Matt Aven, SBB Research Group’s COO, explained that the firm selected Mobile Care Chicago in part because “COVID-19 has dramatically increased the need for mobile healthcare services in our community.”

“The pandemic has made it harder, if not impossible, for many people to visit traditional care providers, especially for those who rely on public transportation,” added Aven. “We are proud to support an organization dedicated to the health of Chicago’s children.”

Matt Siemer, Executive Director of Mobile Care Chicago, said “We are incredibly grateful for the support of SBB Research Group, which allows us to add three more clinic days to our schedule. Especially during the current crisis, it’s an honor to bring medical care to people regardless of their ability to pay.”

For more information about Mobile Care Chicago: https://mobilecarechicago.org/

Grants from SBB Research Group can be applied at: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply and grants are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

