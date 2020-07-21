MoEngage Reveals New Brand Identity With Redesigned Logo and Website; Announces New Leadership Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Intelligent customer engagement platform MoEngage announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. These changes come on the heels of its sixth anniversary, when the company is evolving its product offerings and rapidly expanding its global reach.





“In the last six years, MoEngage has expanded beyond mobile marketing automation to become a full-stack customer engagement and analytics platform with a broadening footprint across North America, Europe and Asia,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage. “Our new brand identity and website reflects our market-leading growth and our commitment to helping today’s customer-obsessed brands understand their customers like never before and delight them with personalized engagement at every step in the life-cycle.”

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo reflects MoEngage’s vision of building the world’s most trusted customer engagement platform. It is a wordmark in deep blue, with the customer at the center of the letter “O”, representing the company’s core promise of enabling brands to become truly customer-obsessed. The company’s new website highlights the full suite of engagement and analytics solutions it offers as well as solutions for seven industries, including Banking and Ed Tech. Its flagship community initiative #GROWTH is also available online, enabling free access to on-demand webcasts, playbooks and upcoming events in one place.

Along with its new brand identity, MoEngage also announced new appointments to its leadership team:

Atma Gunupudi has joined as Vice President of Global Customer Success to help shape and scale the company’s customer success strategy. Prior to this, Atma built and led globally-distributed customer success teams at Salesforce, delivering complex digital transformations across segments, industries and geographies.

Saurabh Madan has joined as General Manager of South-East Asia & ANZ regions and will oversee the company’s go-to-market initiatives in the region. He brings deep experience in consulting mobile-first brands and has a proven track record of setting up high-performance growth teams.

Additionally, Yash Reddy takes charge as Chief Business Officer, where he will oversee growth and strategy across APAC and the EMEA regions.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Dodda said, “I am delighted to welcome our new leaders to MoEngage. As we continue to build on our success as a leading customer engagement platform and a customer-first organization, bringing leaders with deep industry and domain experience is absolutely critical. I am confident that in their new roles, Atma, Saurabh and Yash will execute strategies that deliver compelling value to our customers.”

