Movies: Top 5 Adam Sandler Films

A new Adam Sandler film is regularly something to look forward to. ‘Uncut Gems’ is heading to UK cinemas and Netflix in January 2020 and the word is it’s going to be another big success for Sandler.

The movie tells the story of Howard Ratner (played by Sandler), who runs a New York jewellery store but is in big trouble. He’s in debt mainly due to his gambling and he’d love nothing better than a casino bonus. Ratner reckons an uncut opal might just cure all his problems. However, it seems that they are only just starting, especially with a top basketball game to place a bet on.

While we wait for that movie to hit the cinemas, let’s look back at the top 5 Adam Sandler films (well in our opinion anyway). You will not be surprised to learn that ‘Jack and Jill’ is not included in this list. Probably best to wait until the worst 5 Adam Sandler movies list.

The Wedding Singer

Later to become a stage musical, this 1998 movie saw Sandler play 1980s wedding singer Robbie Hart. He doesn’t get the chance to sing at his own wedding though because he gets jilted. Hart becomes friendly with Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore) and promises to sing at her wedding. They get a bit too friendly and it turns out Julia’s fiance isn’t the most faithful of guys. Everything builds to a showdown on a plane and a career boost thanks to Billy Idol who plays himself.

Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler has shown he can be a success in several kinds of movies. In this one, he plays a sports star who is a man on a mission.

Initially wanting to be an ice-hockey player, Happy Gilmore ends up discovering he is much better at golf. Needing to raise money to save his grandmother’s house from being repossessed, he enters a golf tournament and despite his unorthodox swing, wins it.

He may drive the ball a long way but when it comes to putting he’s not so good. Nor is he that orthodox when it comes to etiquette or keeping his temper. Can he stop loosing his cool and stay on the golf tour? With the help of Virginia Venit, that begins to happen but not for long and he still has that money to find but where does an alligator come in all of this successful movie?

Big Daddy

Can it really be 20 years since this movie was released? It sure is and Sandler plays Sonny Koufax, a 32-year-old New Yorker who seems to be good at starting things but not finishing them. He’s got money because of a compensation payout but his life is about to change. His girlfriend wants him to change his ways and then out of the blue, a five-year-old boy is left outside his apartment and apparently he’s the son of his best friend who just happens to have left for China. Sonny raises the boy his own way and a series of mishaps inevitably happen littered with bad habits.

50 First Dates

Another movie that sees Sandler working alongside Drew Barrymore. This time, Sandler plays Henry Roth who is an Hawaiian vet who can’t keep his hands off the tourists. That changes when he meets Lucy Whitmore (Barrymore) and they get on famously. The next morning though, Lucy cant remember him and he discovers that as a result of a car accident, she has a medical condition that means she can’t form new memories. Just how can this romance survive? Throw in a lisping steroid addict and this is one crazy movie.

Billy Madison

Again, Sandler plays a character that has a lot of growing up to do. This time he is in the title role and his character is 27 years old and an heir to a fortune. Madison is a bit of a troublemaker though and his father finally loses his patience with him. Discovering that his father bribed his teachers to give him exam passes, Billy goes back to school on a mission. He gives himself two weeks to pass all 12 grades to prove he can manage his father’s company. It’d probably be remade these days as a reality tv show. Of course, he has to fall in love with one of the teachers but just who is ‘The Revolting Blob’?

Sandler has been making movies now for 30 years. He’s had his hits and his flops but a new decade looks like beginning with ‘Uncut Gems’ getting good reviews. Its certainly got to be better than Grown ups 2, that’s for sure!

