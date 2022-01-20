In today’s digital world, there is hardly anything that can not be done via the Internet and trading has made its own separate world in this zone. E-commerce might be a boon but it undoubtedly comes with numerous responsibilities requiring ample knowledge and experience. To make this easier, Jacob Cohen and Steve Valdivia after diligent and assiduous efforts have established their E-commerce company “Next Automated LLC” in Los Angeles and in Miami as well. The mission of this space is to provide Automation services on Amazon and Facebook.

So, what is it that their company offers ? The outlook and viewpoint that goes behind setting this space up is to render their clients with fully automated drop-shipping stores on E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Facebook so that their clients can also earn passive income straight from their comfort zone through laptop/phone. The integral mission with which Jacob Cohen and Steve Valdivia founded this company was to create a plain sailing experience for their clients right from starting their store to scaling it. They intend for their clients to have a hands off and stress free online business where the clients sit back and watch the sales happen for them. They wish that their clients don’t have to keep up with their humdrum 9 to 5 jobs engaging in tedious and mundane tasks and rather turn to Next Automated for it to generate income for them.





Jason Cohen and Steve Valdivia have been in the E-commerce industry for more than five years now. They started out their own E-commerce drop-shipping stores on Amazon. After receiving immense success, they had a tons of friends and family approaching them to get help in order to start their own E-commerce store. That was the moment they decided to create Next Automated which could aid a plethora of people in filling their pockets by starting their own store. Both the founders had strong faith in their initiative. They knew what they were stepping in and they never looked back. It was rather other people’s lack of belief that kept them motivated even in the dark times and to prove to society that their vision was not wrong. Inspired by Marco Micovic’s success story of setting up an Amazon store and earning more than a 9 to 5 job made them expand their market from Amazon to Facebook. Their E-commerce marketplace on Facebook received an overwhelming response and their market is evidently growing bigger day by day.

Both the founders have come a long way with their keen dedication and hardwork to set up a facility like this. Their message to people out there is that “If you want to make money online and are sick of WORKING for your money, let us make your money WORK for you. Passive income is the key to health.” They simply aim their clients to earn more money passively through their E-commerce stores rather than running in the same 9 to 5 loop. Their initiative of founding Next Automated has touched the hearts of many and we wish them good luck for their future endeavours.

