NFL Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Live Stream Free 2020 NFL Week 6 Game Online HD TV Coverage

Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 6. The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6. Heading into Week 6, the Cleveland Browns are 4-1 and are riding a four-game winning streak. The city of Cleveland hasn’t been this excited about football since perhaps the 2007 season, which was also the last time they had a winning record. Unfortunately, that team won 10 games but still missed the playoffs.

This year, such a scenario would be unlikely thanks to the addition of one more Wild Card team. Even so, it’s still far too early to start thinking about the postseason. Instead, the Browns need to continue stacking together wins, and Week 6 provides them their toughest task since the opening weekend.

Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh this weekend to take on the hates Steelers at Heinz Field. The rivalry between the two has always been heated and even with the Browns getting better, they need to find a way to prove they can hang with one of the bullies of the AFC North before they start to finally get some respect.

Should they find a way to win and move to 5-1, Cleveland will no longer have the “yeah, but” follow their record. Drop the game, and suddenly the questions begin to mount — although they really shouldn’t because this team has already proven they can play in this league.

It’s already a big game for the Browns, and we have all the info you need to catch the action.

Details to Sunday’s games are below:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Heinz Field

TV Info: CBS, Browns TV Programming

Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV, CBS All Access

This will also be the first game against the Steelers for Myles Garrett since his suspension last season. His path to redemption has been a fun one to watch and it will only be more enjoyable if he can make life miserable for Ben Roethlisberger and the pesky Steelers.

Who’s Playing

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Cleveland 4-1; Pittsburgh 4-0

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns are 1-6-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since November of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Browns and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Cleveland beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got scores from RB Kareem Hunt, WR Rashard Higgins, and DB Ronnie Harrison. QB Baker Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 119.90.

Special teams collected 12 points for Cleveland. K Cody Parkey delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh netted a 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. WR Chase Claypool had a stellar game for the Steelers as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for three TDs and 110 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Claypool has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Browns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cleveland enters the game with eight rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the league. But the Steelers rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. We’ll see if their defense can keep the Browns’ running backs out of the end zone.

Odds

The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last ten games against Cleveland.

Dec 01, 2019 – Pittsburgh 20 vs. Cleveland 13

Nov 14, 2019 – Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7

Oct 28, 2018 – Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18

Sep 09, 2018 – Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21

Dec 31, 2017 – Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24

Sep 10, 2017 – Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18

Jan 01, 2017 – Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24

Nov 20, 2016 – Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9

Jan 03, 2016 – Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12

Nov 15, 2015 – Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9

