NFL Streams Reddit Watch Titans vs Texans Live Streaming Free Week 6

Texans vs. Titans Live: Time, TV schedule, streaming info, injuries, odds, more. The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Week 6 for what is the first of two meetings between these AFC South rivals.

The Titans enter this game riding high after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, 42-16. Tennessee played its best all-around effort of the season in that game, and did so with almost no practice and many key players missing.

After making a change at head coach, the Texans finally nabbed their first win of the 2020 campaign in Week 5 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was easily Houston’s best performance of the young season.

As we prepare for this AFC South clash in Nashville, here’s a look at all the important details you need to know before kickoff at noon CT.

Game, viewing and listening information

Who: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, October 18 at noon CT

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Watch: CBS

Listen: 610 KILT-AM (Texans | WGFX 104.5 (Titans)

Weather

According to NFLWeather.com, it’s expected to be partly cloudy throughout, with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s and winds reaching up to 11 miles per hour, which could impact the kicking game.

Who’s Playing

Houston @ Tennessee

Current Records: Houston 1-4; Tennessee 4-0

What to Know

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Texans and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 24-21 on the road and the Titans taking the second 35-14.

Houston had enough points to win and then some against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, taking their game 30-14. Houston relied on the efforts of WR Brandin Cooks, who caught eight passes for one TD and 161 yards, and QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 35 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cooks has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 12 points for Houston. K Ka’imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Titans made easy work of the Buffalo Bills this past Tuesday and carried off a 42-16 victory. That looming 26-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Tennessee yet this season. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill earned his paycheck as he passed for three TDs and 195 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 42 yards. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 168.90.

The wins brought the Texans up to 1-4 and Tennessee to 4-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 73.5 on average. Tennessee has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only eight on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee.

Dec 29, 2019 – Tennessee 35 vs. Houston 14

Dec 15, 2019 – Houston 24 vs. Tennessee 21

Nov 26, 2018 – Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 17

Sep 16, 2018 – Tennessee 20 vs. Houston 17

Dec 03, 2017 – Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 13

Oct 01, 2017 – Houston 57 vs. Tennessee 14

Jan 01, 2017 – Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 17

Oct 02, 2016 – Houston 27 vs. Tennessee 20

Dec 27, 2015 – Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 6

Nov 01, 2015 – Houston 20 vs. Tennessee 6

