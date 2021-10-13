It is a sad day for Major League Baseball, the Oakland Athletics and their fans. Broadcaster Ray Fosse has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer for the last 16 years.

The A’s broadcaster was known for his love for food, saying the word “wow” when a great play was made, a firm handshake, easy-going personality, positivity, and most importantly insight from his own experience as a MLB player.





He played 12 seasons, hit .256 with 61 home runs and 324 RBI. He was a two-time all-star and gold glover winner and a member of the 1973 and 1974 A’s World Series championship teams. In 1986 Fosse joined the broadcast team.

Reactions on social media to Fosse’s passing came quickly. Here is a look at some and it is easy to see what he meant to the game of baseball. The last tweet is a fun one when the A’s broadcaster got to meet the Phillie Phanatic.

Absolutely heartbroken hearing the news of #RayFosse’s passing. Our deepest condolences to his family and a big thank you for your commentating through the years, us A’s fans can’t thank you enough. #playforfosse pic.twitter.com/QVF2iLe0Hm — Tony Robles (@Tonypsd) October 14, 2021

RIP Ray Fosse. One of the most genuine people I met while covering baseball. This was taken before I ever covered a game and the man treated me like we’d known each other for years. That’s who he was…an HOF person. pic.twitter.com/sQLHyHO71o — Coach Adam Kadourhe (@AdamKadourhe) October 14, 2021

Dammit someone just told me #rayfosse passed away. I know he was battling cancer but this is the worst news. What a wonderful man! @Indians @Athletics — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) October 14, 2021

😥 This one hits hard. Good man. He passed on so much knowledge to me in normal conversations throughout my time with Oakland. Little gems that made more sense to me as I continued to play. Rest in peace, Ray. https://t.co/SZ2vsdissG — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) October 14, 2021

Some of the biggest mitts I’ve ever shaken! Man he was a great bloke. I can’t believe I’ll never get to have a chat with him again. Very sad day for baseball! I’m feeling for the @Athletics family right now! — Travis Blackley (@Travis_Blackley) October 14, 2021

Talked to former #Athletics pitcher Dennis Eckersley about broadcaster Ray Fosse, who died today. Eck: “All I know is when I heard the news, it hurt. It kind of stops you. We had a major connection. He was like an older brother.” Full story by @matthewkawahara posting soon — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) October 14, 2021 There are so many great Ray Fosse moments, but my favorite has to be the time he and Glen Kuiper met the Phillie Phanatic pic.twitter.com/iJv0cuQXjH — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 14, 2021

