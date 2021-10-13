Post Views: 0

It is a sad day for Major League Baseball, the Oakland Athletics and their fans. Broadcaster Ray Fosse has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer for the last 16 years.

The A’s broadcaster was known for his love for food, saying the word “wow” when a great play was made, a firm handshake, easy-going personality, positivity, and most importantly insight from his own experience as a MLB player.


He played 12 seasons, hit .256 with 61 home runs and 324 RBI. He was a two-time all-star and gold glover winner and a member of the 1973 and 1974 A’s World Series championship teams. In 1986 Fosse joined the broadcast team.

Reactions on social media to Fosse’s passing came quickly. Here is a look at some and it is easy to see what he meant to the game of baseball. The last tweet is a fun one when the A’s broadcaster got to meet the Phillie Phanatic.

 

