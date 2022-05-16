Mother Earth is very important to us, especially with regards to civil constructions there are various important aspects we must be aware of. Humans has always been attached to building things on earth. But did you know that the properties of soil have a major role in all the civil constructions like roads, dams, and other excavation works? This is where geotechnical engineering comes into the play.

Geotechnical Engineering – A Brief Overview

Geotechnical engineering is a branch of science that deals with the technical aspects of soil or rock. It is critical to evaluate the geomaterial samples before beginning any kind of construction work. The discipline includes mechanics of soil and engineering applications. In the earlier days, people used to follow the hit and trial methods for the same. However, with advanced knowledge and technical know-how, we now know the exact experiments we need to carry out. We now know to take samples and run proper experiments on them. And label the results through the calculative history.

So, yes, a geotechnical engineer does all these tasks and provides the results and conclusions to the civil engineers. They check the strength, Engineering properties, and behavior of the soil. Having understood the fundamental principles of soil and rock, they provide a clear vision to design, evaluate, and analyze the structural strength of major constructions. These constructions consist of dams, retaining walls, underground structures, tunnels, earthworks, sub-strata structures, bridges, and many more.

What Does It Take To Become A Geotechnical Engineer?

Unlike most of the courses, geotechnical engineering requires a solid foundation with regards to the concepts of civil engineering and specialization in understanding rocks and soil. While there are no direct courses to become a geotechnical engineer, you can still become one.

The basic criterion to become a geotechnical engineer is that you must be holding a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in geotechnical and foundation engineering. The concept may be alien to a few, but it surely does yield better results in the career of a civil engineering enthusiast.

Geotechnical Engineering As A Career Option And Opportunities

Being a relatively unconventional subject, geotechnical engineering holds ample opportunities for the right minds. The course is taught in a few colleges. And there is a constant requirement for geotechnical engineers across the public and private sectors. To be more precise, there is substantial job opportunities in roadways construction and infrastructure development.

One can also freelance after having subsequent experience in the field. You can begin a consultancy firm offering solutions to the builders, contractors, government, and private infrastructure developers about the terrain and soil strength to hold the structure. Also, you can earn handsomely with major development projects. Furthermore, if you want to be a professor, you can apply for jobs in universities to teach civil engineering students about the concept of geotechnical engineering.

Where Else You Can Apply Your Geotechnical Knowledge?

There are several aspects where you can apply your geotechnical engineering knowledge and help other disciplines. You can partner with mechanical engineers to guide them about the soil and rock mechanics so that they have proper idea of the force or torque required for breaking down the boulders. You can apply the knowledge to create road tunnels and bridges and so on.

Another fascinating amalgamation of disciplines is Hydraulic engineering. The combination of both yields a proper understanding of the dam-construction, underground drainage system, water flow, and marine geotechnics. In addition to that, you can also apply your knowledge with geologists to identify the geohazards of a location or the age of the soil. You can also provide solutions to major environmental problems like soil pollution, unproductive farming, crop cycle manifestation, and soil improvement.

