BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eltropy, an award-winning Text Messaging platform designed for financial institutions is hiring for multiple positions on its Bangalore and Milpitas, Calif-based teams.

Eltropy is currently accepting applications for multiple opportunities, including engineering, sales and customer success positions. All current openings are full-time and offer competitive salaries, stock options and annual bonuses.

The hiring push comes in response to Eltropy’s exponential growth over the year – growing from 15 to 140 customers from 2019 to 2020. In anticipation for future growth and demand, building its engineering team with qualified, best-in-class talent is key.

“This is an exciting time for Eltropy,” said Chandra Bhople, chief talent officer at Eltropy. “Finding the right people to fill these positions is one more major step in the right direction in Eltropy’s journey. Increase in demand for remote communication and industry accolades have contributed to Eltropy’s success. Now it’s time to ensure we have the right people in place to continue providing the best product and service for our new and existing customers.”

“As financial institutions look towards 2021 and beyond, they are realizing the value of Text Messaging for communication and productivity,” added Ashish Garg, founder and CEO of Eltropy. “As a result, Eltropy is consistently seeing record boosts in ARR. Building up our worldwide team is essential for both Eltropy and our customers to realize their full potential.

Skills candidates must possess include:

Leadership qualities: High energy, self-motivation and self-discipline

Strong communication skills

Team spirit

Time-management skills

Organizational skills

For more information about job opportunities at Eltropy or to apply, visit www.eltropy.com/careers.

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.

