Press Release: Adrian Vera Presents Sizzling New Latin Power Track “Peligrosa” Featuring Katrina Law

27 Jul 2020
Los Angeles, CA: Latin pop artist, Adrian Vera, is set to release his new single “PELIGROSA” later this month. His new song represents the act of succumbing to the power of a woman and being completely enchanted by her.

Produced by Louie Diller of the brat pop group, HOLYCHILD, “PELIGROSA” combines seductive lyrics, in-your-face drum beats and Latin rhythms. Mix in Adrian’s sultry vocals and you’re met with a Latin-pop cut aimed at your most primal instincts.


“We wanted to bring you a track that would leave you with no other choice but to move and I think we accomplished that,” said Adrian.

To round out the song’s salute to the adoration for a woman’s tenacity, he joined forces with Katrina Law, best known for her roles on the Starz hit series Spartacus, CW’s Arrow and Hawaii Five-0. “I knew Katrina was an extremely talented actor, but I hadn’t heard her sing. Once I did, I knew I wanted to collaborate on this song with her,” he says.

“PELIGROSA”

Official Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/KvnL-9Nshqw

www.adrianveramusic.com

Twitter: @adrianveramusic

Instagram: @adrianveramusic

Instagram: @katrinalaw

About Adrian Vera

-Adrian Vera is a new kind of artist, blurring the lines between what constitutes a Latin performer, American singer and a global entertainer. Performing Spanish songs to sold out crowds in the US, to selling out South American venues with his English hit songs, he is immensely unique and electrifying. Initially, it could appear difficult to define him as an artist, until you realize he is exactly what music is and should be.

He is a vessel for emotion that does not require fluency in any language. Adrian was born in the U.S. to Argentinean and Colombian parents and that is precisely what his songs sound like. He represents a generational leap forward in music and seamlessly bridges the gap between Latinos and every other type of music fan.

 

 

