Press Release: Ava Rowland’s Latest Music Video For New Single “He’s Like A Habit” Available Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Pop-Country singer/songwriter Ava Rowland shoots into September’s scene hitting a bullseye with her latest single, “He’s Like A Habit.” This single takes center stage with traces of sweet contradiction while blanketing innocence and addiction. “He’s Like A Habit” highlights Ava’s rare flair for storytelling and builds upon her unmistakable vocal talents. The music video was shot on location in her hometown of Wellington, Ohio, and features her hometown friends, giving fans a genuine glimpse into her everyday life. “He’s Like A Habit” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!

“My friend and I were talking about relationships when she said, ‘“I don’t even think I really like him, he’s just a habit.’” And I said…Hey, you just gave me a song idea! I sat down with my producer and co-writer Britton Cameron, and we started thinking up ideas of what kind of things are considered a habit. A relationship can become addictive, and to the woman in the song, the habit feels that strong,” shares Rowland.

“He’s Like A Habit” is Rowland’s first single release with the distinguished PCG Artists Development Records based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

“Ava Rowland has all the checkmarks that we look for in an artist. She has the talent, the work ethic and she understands the commitment that artists must make to the craft and their audience to be successful,” says Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Artists Development Records.

Ava has remained dedicated to her fans on social media throughout varying levels of social distancing, sharing all that has inspired her to keep her head up and providing music amidst uncertainty to serve as an optimistic light and a shoulder for fans to lean on. The “He’s Like a Habit” music video echoes Rowland’s easy-going attitude and sparking charisma flawlessly while captivating listeners with its playful lyrics and catchy hook. The single paints a passionate picture of self-awareness intertwined with unrequited love. Listeners around the world take notice as Rowland turns a tale as old as time into a modern feel-good song perfect for all audiences! Don’t miss Rowland’s creative touch and relentless vision in, “He’s Like A Habit.”

Visit HERE to watch “He’s Like A Habit”.

Stream/Buy “He’s Like A Habit” at smarturl.it/heslikeahabit.

Visit HERE to keep up with everything Ava Rowland.

About Ava Rowland:

From performing at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café and Puckett’s to taking the stage at festivals throughout Kansas, Ohio, and Kentucky, Ava Rowland is a talent worth keeping an eye on. The contemporary country music artist cites an eclectic list of artistic inspirations ranging from Carrie Underwood to Lauren Daigle to Selena Quintanilla to Elvis Presley. Ava’s debut EP, Polaroid Picture, was produced by well-known Nashville songwriter Britton Cameron, who has toured with Toby Keith, Hootie and the Blowfish, and Leann Rimes. The songs on Polaroid Picture carry deeply personal messages, including “My Last Words,” which was inspired by the Parkland school shooting in Florida, and “Indiana Ohio,” which explores the hardships that come with long-distance relationships. Rowland’s latest single “He’s Like A Habit” is now available to stream or download on all digital platforms.

