Whether you are a beginner or an experienced producer, this event is for you. Independent Filmmaker Day helps independent creators from around the world develop new projects, connect within the industry, and champion collaborative and impactful storytelling at all stages.

For beginners, you will hear from industry experts providing you with real-world practical advice to help turn your dream idea or screenplay into reality. Rather than paying thousands of dollars to attend film school or lengthy monthly/weekly courses, in only 2 days with IFD you will learn how to pitch your idea, structure your project, find funding, and locate distribution.

For experienced filmmakers, you will hear from Oscar and Emmy Nominated Experts that will teach you how to add value to your projects. You will learn new strategies on how to finance your film/tv project, how to market your film/tv project using social media, how to attract A-List talent, how to maximize tax strategies under IRS Code 181, and how to sell your film/tv project to networks, Netflix and Amazon.

Independent Filmmaker Day is extremely proud to present the Direct Access Speed Dating Panel where you will get a chance to network with Producers, Financers, and Distributors about your project so you can establish real connections that you cannot find elsewhere.

March 24, 2021 –

3 pm – 10 pm EST – Film/TV Panel Discussions!

Panel Discussions: Hear from industry experts on a variety of topics in film/tv including: acting, directing, producing, film funding, distribution, social media, product placement, post-production, entertainment law, and more. Each panel lasts one hour and includes Q&A from the audience.

March 25, 2021 –

2:00 pm – 5:30 pm EST – Expert Roundtables.

Your opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from experts in the film and tv industry about your specific project. We will have a total of three different Expert Roundtables with a different expert at each table (limited to one hour and only 15 attendees per expert).

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm EST – Seminar: Master Your Pitch!

Prepare for the Pitch Competition with this special pitching seminar by Entertainment Lawyer and Producer David Rubenstein.

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm EST – Pitch Competition.

Your opportunity to Pitch your film/tv project for a chance to win over $40,000 in in-kind services to help make your project. Each pitch is limited to 3 minutes in a “shark-tank” style format before a panel of 3 judges. The fourth vote will be comprised of an audience member vote, so bring your family and friends to cheer you on for your best chance to win! (limited to only 40 pitches on a first come first serve basis).

10:00 pm to 11:30 pm EST – Virtual After Party

Party and Network with your fellow attendees and panelists in a virtual setting using the popular app TapRoom.

Confirmed Panelists Include:

Mark Damon: Legendary Producer (His Films have been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Monster starring Charlize Theron where she won Best Actress). Other credits include: The Last Full Measure, Das Boot, 2 Guns, Lone Survivor, 9 and 1/2 Weeks, Short Circuit, and The Never Ending Story.

Tim Daly: Emmy-Nominated Actor (The Sopranos, Madam Secretary, Wings)

Yvette Nicole Brown: Actress (Community, The Mayor, Elena of Avalor)

Mark Koch: Producer (The Passion of the Christ, Lost in Space, Black Dog).

James Parris: Director of Animation. His credits include Transformers, X-Men, Spiderman, Lion King, Mulan. James is also Animation Director for Doug Unplugs (Apple TV), and Shimmer and Shine (Nickelodeon).

Ken Mok: Golden Globe and Emmy Nominated Producer (America’s Next Top Model, Making the Band, Joy, Invincible, and The Right One.

Thomas Jane – Actor/Producer (Hung, Expanse on Amazon Prime, The Punisher)

Courtney Lauren Penn – Producer (film adaptation of Stephen King’s “From A Buick 8.”)

Howard Gould – Executive Producer & Writer (The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Cybill, The Devil Wears Prada, Shrek the Third)

Anjul Nigam – Actor/Producer (Grey’s Anatomy, True Detective, Never Have I Ever)

Grady Craig – VP of Development & Business Operations for Bondit Capital which finances feature films.

Emily Best – Owner and Founder of Crowdfunding Platform Seed & Spark

Tickets available at Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/independent-filmmaker-day-live-on-zoom-panels-pitchfest-celebrities-tickets-141836255057

Join the Independent Filmmaker Day community on Facebook of over 600,000

https://www.facebook.com/IndependentFilmmakerDay/

More info: www.ifilmday.com

For media inquires please contact

Tammyreesemedia@gmail.com

