Press Release: Lakeshore Records Presents ‘We Summon The Darkness’—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Digitally Today!

(May 22, 2020—Los Angeles, CA)—Lakeshore Records has digitally released the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the horror comedy We Summon the Darkness from director Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer, All my Life), which Vulture calls one of the best horror movies of 2020. The original score is composed by Timothy Williams (Brightburn, Wild Horses), which The Hollywood Reporter says, “has just enough vintage John Carpenter flavor.” The film is available on digital and On Demand.



Timothy Williams on his scoring process: “When director Marc Meyers reached out to me about creating a score for We Summon the Darkness, I showed him my bank of 80s synthesizers and we both agreed they would be perfect. Not only do the Mono/Poly, Prophet and Juno 106 bring an authentic feel to his 80s-era film, but using legitimate 80s synthesizers is a more organic experience as a composer. With contemporary synths, you can call up the same sounds again and again, but with the old school synths, you adjust multiple knobs to create sounds that are impossible to replicate. When you find a sound you like, you have to record it immediately because once you change any of the knobs, the sound is gone forever.



It was new territory for me to blend an 80s soundscape with horror, and Marc and I discussed the idea of writing a different kind of darker 80s score with inspiration from John Carpenter. When I watched the film for the first time, I was struck by the high energy, the dark humor and the amazing performances by the cast, which includes Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth and a great cameo by Johnny Knoxville. It turned out to be the most fun two months I’ve ever spent writing a score. I am honored that it won best score at LA Screamfest 2019. Hope you enjoy!”





ABOUT WE SUMMON THE DARKNESS



Three best friends embark on a road trip to a heavy-metal show, where they bond with three aspiring musicians and head off to one of the girls’ country home for an afterparty. A night of fun and youthful debauchery takes a deadly turn as bodies begin to pile up, with each side thinking the other hides the killer.



ABOUT TIMOTHY WILLIAMS



Timothy Williams is a multi-award winning composer for film, television, and video games, best known for his work on the Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated thriller Get Out, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Creepshow.



His films have received over 60 awards; Walking with the Enemy (starring Ben Kingsley) was named “Best Film” at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival. Wild Horses (directed by and starring Robert Duvall) premiered at SXSW. I’m Not Ashamed was nominated for “Best Picture” at the Spirit Awards and Diablo (starring Scott Eastwood) earned the Jury Award at the San Diego Film Festival.



Williams film credits also include Brightburn (starring Elizabeth Banks, produced by James Gunn), We Summon the Darkness (directed by Marc Meyers and starring Alexandria Daddario), Piney: The Lonesome Pine (starring Simon Pegg and Jonathan Pryce), I.T. (directed by John Moore and starring Pierce Brosnan), I’m Not Ashamed (directed by Brian Baugh), The Butterfly Circus (starring Doug Jones), Sony’s Red Sky (starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Bill Pullman), Playmobil: The Secret of Pirate Island (directed by Alexander Sokoloff), History of Future Folk (directed by John Mitchell), Debug (starring Jason Momoa), and the Tom Hanks produced documentary Beyond All Boundaries. He has also written additional music for Get Out, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hobbs & Shaw, Watchmen, Sucker Punch and 300. His upcoming films include Finding You and The Swearing Jar.



His television work includes co-scoring AMC/Shudder’s Creepshow reboot helmed by Greg Nicotero (Walking Dead) including creating a new theme for the franchise with Tyler Bates, FOX TV pilot Richard Lovely, Cartoon Network’s Sym-Bionic Titan, Disney’s Madison High and additional music for the Emmy-nominated score of ABC’s Missing and FOX’s Exorcist. Video games music includes God of War: Ascension and Rise of The Argonauts.

Streaming/Purchase:

http://smarturl.it/wesummon



ABOUT LAKESHORE RECORDS



Lakeshore Records is a four-time Grammy-nominated independent record label, a division of the Cutting Edge Music Group. Lakeshore Records has released popular and classic soundtracks to such films and tv shows as Drive, Stranger Things, Moonlight, Lady Bird, The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery, Little Miss Sunshine, The Hurt Locker, Napoleon Dynamite and many, many more.



Lakeshore Records has released score albums from composers such as Jonny Greenwood, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Danny Elfman, Clint Mansell, Cliff Martinez, James Horner, Thomas Newman, John Powell, Mark Isham, Graeme Revell, Rolfe Kent, Gustavo Santaolalla, Philip Glass, Dario Marianelli, Mark Mothersbaugh, Christophe Beck, Christopher Young, Rachel Portman, and Marco Beltrami.



For more information, visit:



www.lakeshorerecords.com



TRACK LIST



01. We Summon The Darkness



02. You B*tch



03. Window Toss



04. Drugged



05. When Will The Sun Rise?



06. Which One For The Knife?



07. Parents Away



08. Get Out!



09. Jaw Breaker



10. Cop Killer



11. Kitchen Courage



12. Flamed



13. Step Moms Home



14. It’s On



15. Wanna Have Fun?



16. Pantry Prisoner



17. Not My Fault



18. Naked



19. Lock Down



20. Escape Gone Wrong



21. Motorhead



22. Don’t Believe Everything

