PHOTO: Photos courtesy of DC Swim Week. Used with permission.

MIAMI, FL – Miami’s iconic fashion festival, Miami Swim Week™ The Shows, is returning to Miami this Summer from July 13th to July 18th at the SLS South Beach Hotel spotlighting the latest swim and resort wear fashion designs along a stunning, brand new virtual fashion swimwear Metaverse like never seen before.

Powered by D.C. Swim Week, this year’s swimwear festival will take place over the course of five days on Miami’s notorious South Beach and feature dozens of fabulous runway shows, VIP events, dinners, parties and showcases, creating the largest fashion swimwear gathering in the world. This year’s events will showcase top designers, innovators and hundreds of stunning models while debuting beautiful swimwear, resort-wear fashion, virtual fashion-tech, and beauty and summer fashion trends. Over 100 new and top swimwear designers are flying into Miami from around the world to debut their Summer 2023 collections.





“From sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, to Metaverse digital fashion and fashion NFT collections, this year’s Miami Swim Week™ The Shows will be unlike anything the fashion industry has ever seen. We have designers flying into Miami from over 70 countries who will be a part of 50 live fashion shows and pop-up events,” said Moh Ducis, founder & CEO of Miami Swim Week™ The Shows.

Noteworthy Florida-based swimwear brands like Tiare Hawaii, DAYZ DAZE, Maxine, Bikinilista, Onalaja, Dobikinis, and Supermodel Swimwear are showcasing new collections with runway shows at this year’s Miami Swim Week™ The Shows. The complete list of registered designers participating and exhibiting at this year’s week-long series of events is available online with more to be added.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s Miami Swim Week™ The Shows will be introducing a fully interactive Web 3.0 luxury swimwear fashion runway Metaverse and first-of-its-kind social impact swimwear fashion NFTs. In addition, select events and shows will be ticketed with exclusive collectible NFT tickets, available for sale to influencers, VIP guests and industry professionals.

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows is creating the first-ever swimwear fashion-centric Metaverse experience for a global fashion swimwear audience, ultimately eliminating traditional barriers to entry found in the traditional fashion industry. “Digital swimwear fashion in a decentralized Metaverse provides a leveled playing field and equal opportunity and empowerment to designers and artists around the world— No one has ever seen these kinds of graphics or digital world we have created,” said Moh Ducis.

VIP tickets for the Grand Opening of Miami Swim Week™ The Shows, scheduled for July 13, 2022 from 7PM to 10PM EST at the SLS Hotel South Beach, will go on sale in the form of NFTs starting mid-June. This first star-studded first show will kick off a series of week-long fashion shows, parties and VIP dinners bringing together the most creative, brilliant and innovative swimwear fashion & tech minds from around the world. In fact, Miami’s very own top talented designer, Ema Savahl, will debut an innovative, new wearable art design collection with live NFT drops.

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows is partnering with innovative fashion commerce app, RUNWAY BUY, making every runway show shoppable in real-time via its proprietary, cloud-based interactive video marketplace platform.“This is Miami’s big moment where all these innovative sectors merge together to spotlight talented designers and models while introducing new swimwear trends and technological experiences that the fashion world hasn’t seen before. This year’s Miami Swim Week™ The Shows will also include partnerships with well-known brands such as Runway Buy, Hammock Shows, JOOR.com, Fashion Innovation NYC, and the City of Miami Beach,” Ducis said.

About Miami Swim Week™ The Shows:

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows is owned and managed by D.C. Swim Week Shows™ and is the fastest growing luxury fashion show production company specializing in innovative fashion concepts, production, and execution. The company has over 10 years of experience producing fashion shows at DC Swim Week, Miami Swim Week, and Hammock and shows at New York Fashion Week. For more information, please visit the Miami Swim Week™ The Shows website and follow the brand on instagram. To purchase tickets to select Miami Swim Week™ The Shows runway shows or parties, please visit our official Eventbrite page. To apply for official media credentials for Miami Swim Week™ The Shows, please visit here and apply.

