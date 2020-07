Press Release: Tony Mercury Points To Success With “Play Me The Bolero”

THE SINGER TONY MERCURY PRESENTS HIS NEW PROMOTIONAL THEME TITLED “PLAY ME THE BOLERO” WITH WHICH HE PROMISES TO CONQUER LATIN AMERICA AND EUROPE. THE THEME IS A NEW WAVE FROM THE 80’S THAT HAS A SUPER HIGH VIBRA TO DANCE AND ENJOY.

IT HAS A RHYTHM COMBINED WITH A RAP INTERPRETED BY FID DOZER, MELODIC CHOIRS IN THE VOICE OF DRI ZEE, WITH AN INSPIRING LETTER THAT NARRATES THE ATTRACTION TOWARD ITS MUSA.

THE SINGER SAYS THAT HE IS VERSING AN ICON THEME FROM THE 80’S WHERE THE MIX WAS INTERVENED 100% WITH THE PRODUCER FID DOZER AND ELVIDIO NIETO, WORK DONE BETWEEN CARACAS AND MIAMI.

IN THE AUDIOVISUAL PIECE WE CAN SEE SOMETHING VERY PARTICULAR, THE COLOR PLAY IN THE 80’S STYLE.

OFFICIAL VIDEO

TONY MERCURY DID NOT HIDE HIS EMOTION ABOUT THE POSSIBLE RESULTS OF “PLAY ME THE BOLERO” ON ALL THE CONTINENT RADIOS. “IT HAS A SUPER HAPPY, POSITIVE AND EIGHTY SOUND”. IT MADE MERCURY INTENSIFY ITS PROPOSAL IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES IN LATIN AMERICA. IT’S TIME TO REVIVE THE MUSIC OF THE 80 ‘AND WHAT A BETTER WAY TO LIVE IT WITH PLAY ME THE BOLERO.

THE SONG IS AVAILABLE ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS.