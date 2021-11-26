The analysis of the security of mobile apps is a qualitative proactive action. By using penetration tests, you can identify potentially vulnerable and unstable product components, fix bugs, and protect those items that require increased security.

The Difference in Testing Android and iOS Apps

Android application penetration testing is inherently more complex than auditing iPhone applications. iOS is a closed source OS, so all updates can be obtained only from official sources, and the range of products that can be used on Apple gadgets is much narrower compared to Android devices.





In turn, Android makes it possible to download and install software from independent resources, so the OS and products created for it are more vulnerable.

In any case, the Hacken platform is the place where you can order pentest iOS apps or audit Android apps. The procedure takes place in an extremely short time and uses automatic tools.

How is a Mobile App Tested?

Testing with the hacken.io service is carried out according to the OWASP methodology. The audit begins with checking the authentication and security of the data that the user trusts the application. A separate check is carried out for those vulnerabilities that can give attackers a chance to gain unauthorized access to a client’s personal data: the information stored in the phone’s memory or in its other apps.

Thus, after the penetration test and fixing the errors found in its course, it gives the users of the product a guarantee that the application is absolutely safe. In turn, developers gain confidence that they will not have to solve confidentiality problems in court.

In addition to security and vulnerability, the application is tested for compliance with the business logic of the processes. Thus, it is confirmed that the purpose of the product matches the functionality.

Pentesting helps to detect:

unsecured or dangerous links;

weak points in data storage;

potential areas of confidential information leakage;

correct implementation of SSL and TLS protocols;

vulnerabilities in authentication mechanisms.

Leave a request for testing a mobile app in the Hacken.io system. After approval of the app and discussion of the list of future works, a full-scale verification of your product will begin. As a result, you will receive not only a list of bugs that need to be fixed but also detailed recommendations on how best to fix everything. For your convenience, all problem areas will be categorized according to the level of criticality of comments. This way you will know what to look for, what to fix and modify in order to launch a reliable, safe, and useful product on the market that will take its rightful place in its area.

