Texas is a fast-rising rapper, singer, and songwriter CamoGlizzy who is determined to leave a mark on the world of music. He has collaborated with artists like Xanman, MakSauce, YFM Ray who are related to NBA Youngboy & man more.

Today, we’re going to introduce a fast-rising artist better known as “CamoGlizzy”. He has had a unique journey to get him where he is today. At a very young age, he knew that music was what he was destined to do, and he’s doing everything in his power to make that his reality.





How did you come by your stage name?

CamoGlizzy – I actually came up with Camo from my legal name which is and Cameron and I got the Glizzy part from a big influencer of mine which is Shy Glizzy I’ve been a Shy Glizzy fan since a kid.

When did you discover your love for your craft and what made you realize you wanted to pursue a career in it?

CamoGlizzy – I discover the love of music from my dad who told me I should always have another goal than just a goal which was basketball and my homeboy splash. they who inspired me to start doing it my own and the more and more I made music I’ve seen talents of mine I didn’t know I had honestly

To what or whom do you accredit your sense of style?

CamoGlizzy – I accredit my sense of style to DaBaby because I’m versatile so you’ll never know what type of music you may get next. I hear us rappers all sound the same with our music so I try every song to be different because we ain’t the same

On your current project, how did you come up with the concept?

CamoGlizzy – On my current project I came up with the concept from how my city act towards me and how they feel and my feelings and lifestyle also from things I keep inside and not spoke on I love to speak on in my music if you didn’t know I say some deep facts you just gotta listen some times

What are some of your greatest challenges, and what is your greatest attribute when it comes to your work ethic?

CamoGlizzy – My greatest challenge is to drop a hit song every time I’m in the studio behind the mic and also working with other producers and artists from different cities and states, also put some people on from my own city . my greatest attribute is switching the sauce of my music up so I can change the wave

Are you the best at what you do in your opinion?

CamoGlizzy – I ain’t really care for who was the hottest but I ain’t the type to say nobody better than me so yeah I’m the hardest artist I got the brains in this music, numbers which ion even care about, and a loyal fanbase who support me thru whatever move I make with my life and music

What are your plans for the near future?

CamoGlizzy – My plans are to make my city proud and change the life’s of ppl going thru whatever and yo uplift em

Is there anyone you’d like to thank, any shout-outs?

CamoGlizzy – I like to thank god first and foremost, my family for supporting my dreams, my city even if some hated or supported, and last and least my ex because them leaving made me go harder and stunt on em

How can fans find you?

CamoGlizzy – Fans can find me on Instagram at funnycamo feel free to dm me about anything I will happily text back I love all my fans like they are my family which to me they are family so if they needed anything I’m here for em to thank you for all y’all support.

