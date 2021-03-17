A balanced mix of fashion and function will always make for a desirable product. However, why stop there when you can now also add safety to the list? Nowadays, it’s not enough to simply keep your important items, such as your bank or credit cards in your wallet. Even if that is stashed deep inside your bag, technology today has made it possible for those with ill-intent to steal your personal data or information.

Technology for Safety

The best way to do this is by using technology as well. You’ve probably heard of RFID (radio-frequency identification)-blocking technology being used in bags, purses, and even wallets. Essentially, RFID uses radio waves to scan or read critical information off of your credit cards, no matter how well-hidden it may be from sight. An RFID scanner needs only to detect this data for it to be harvested.

Once your information is taken, it can easily be used to carry out fraudulent activities, the cost and blame of which will fall on you. With identity theft being so prevalent nowadays, it should be well worth the effort to try and secure not just your belongings, but also your identity, with whatever means possible.

The Smart Wallet

RFID-blocking tech has been around for a while now, but the development of the technology and its incorporation into various everyday things, such as a porte feuille femme , or women’s wallet, just keeps getting better.

There are those that go all super fancy, even having UV and LED light, GPS tracking, and even motion sensors. Ultimately, however, it’s going to be up to you how much protection and what type you would like to have for your purse or wallet. At the very least, though, an RFID-blocking technology could work very well for you in keeping your funds and identity secure.

Stay Fashionable

The good thing is that you don’t have to sacrifice style and fashion for this technology. It’s actually very small and discreet, and won’t add any unnecessary weight or bulk to your wallet. You can even still get ones that fit your style, whether the purse or wallet is made out of leather or canvas.

With that considered, there really shouldn’t be any more hesitation for you to get a wallet or bag with RFID-blocking technology. And with it practically a common addition to everyday items now, it doesn’t even cost that much to invest in a smart wallet now.

So stay stylish and safe with RFID-safe belongings.

