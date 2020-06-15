Search Engine Optimization: The Effect Of UX On Your Website’s SEO

UX is essential in all SEO techniques because the UX design impacts your SEO rankings straightforwardly through user metrics of engagement. You’ll get high scores in SEO, increased brand awareness and better retention of audiences by taking the time to enhance your UX design.

Although it’s still easy to position keywords and build backlinks, these are very easy to handle. Google now evaluates variables such as your site design and user analytics to decide how urgent a specific search query is to your web page. UX plays a big part in evaluating metrics for the apps.

UX (User Engagement) Metrics That Matter

To boost SEO, there are a couple of relevant metrics. The following parameters tell Google how well your Website Management Services is engaging your crowd, indicating how meaningful your website is to a search query in question.

Bounce Rate

The ‘bounce rate’ of your website is the number of visitors leaving your site after visiting only one page – usually your homepage or a landing page. A high bounce rate can mean your users haven’t found what they’re looking for. Instead, after just the first page, they lost all interest and left.

Time of Page Dwell

Another metric considered by Google is the duration of time that users spend on a specific website, known as ‘dwell time.’

If people are spending a significant duration of time on your website, this is a good sign Google considers. Conversely, if people spend only a short period on your site, Google decides that the search query page wasn’t necessary or relevant.

UX Design Factors

Now that we have addressed the primary user metrics that may influence SEO rankings let’s look at how we can enhance those metrics by focusing on enhanced UX design.

Page Speed / Load Time

There are few more disgusting things to anticipate than a slow website. As each second passes, your audience is becoming more and more inclined to leave before they even access your page. If your audience goes the web before loading the page, it still counts down to your bounce rate.

Mobile Friendliness

Mobile responsive design has become a compulsory vital part of modern web development, as more than 50% of all website traffic is now driven by mobile search (external link). Websites Management Services that are not mobile-responsive lose more than 50 per cent of their audience from the beginning. If your website is not reactive, then you can see your “crumble” user interaction metrics.

Develop a User-Friendly URL Structure

The layout of the URL is a vital part of the user experience. This helps direct the users to where they’re on the website.

Headers / Menus

Have you ever been to a website where the nature of the menus was so overwhelming that you have no idea what to do? A frustrating interface irritates users who want to easily access the website without having to work through a complicated menu and header format. Then the user will depart your website without getting to the information they were searching for.

