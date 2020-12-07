SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, and SPLiCE Studios, creator of English & Asian language audio content for broadcast, film, corporate, and online media, announced today that SPLiCE Studios has selected Triton’s Omny Studio platform to power the creation and distribution of their growing podcast strategy.

Through this partnership, SPLiCE Studios will utilize the comprehensive tools within Omny Studio to create, publish, and promote their evolving portfolio of original and third-party podcast content to audiences across a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart speakers, social media networks, smart phones, and more.

SPLiCE Studios will leverage the rich distribution tools within the Omny Studio platform to provide an increasingly engaging experience for its audience, including customizable and multi-lingual web and embed players, automated transcriptions, audiograms, and more.

“We are thrilled to be leveraging Triton’s Omny Studio platform to help us create and manage our podcast content through a more optimized and seamless workflow,” said Kenn Delbridge, Owner & Sound Designer at SPLiCE Studios. “The platform contains all of the tools we need to create more content and distribute it to our loyal listeners in fun and engaging ways, which will undoubtedly help us further our reach and the reach of our clients.”

“We are proud to be providing SPLiCE Studios with the technology and support they need to further their podcast business,” said Sharon Taylor, Managing Director, Triton Digital. “We are confident that our platform will enable SPLiCE Studios to continue to grow and evolve while making the process of producing and sharing content more efficient.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About SPLiCE Studios

SPLiCE Studios is a Singapore-based award-winning studio that’s been delivering audio content to the broadcast, advertising, and corporate world. SPLiCE runs Asia’s leading voice over website with over 850 talents in all major Asian languages including Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Malay, Bahasa Indonesia, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai, and so many more, as well as English and all European languages. SPLiCE is a leader in podcast production in Singapore, and counts among its podcast clients blue-chip MNCs, international broadcasters, leading educational institutions and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

