Winter is coming to a close and that means it is home improvement season. It is the time of year when homeowners step outside, look over their homes, and decide what projects to tackle. While you could pick just any old project, you may want to see which project will give you the most bang for your buck. These outdoor home improvement projects will not only add beauty to your home, they will also add to your home’s value .

Upgrade Your Landscaping





One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to boost your curb appeal is with a fresh layer of mulch in your flower beds. After you’ve cleared debris from around the landscaping area you can plant easy to care for perennial flowers and bushes. These take little upkeep besides the occasional pruning. Once your plants are in the ground you should add a thick layer of mulch, making sure to evenly apply it throughout the entire flower bed.

Another way to up your landscaping game is with new flower bed edging. The most popular flower bed edging this coming spring will be brick or stone. Both of these types of edging lean toward a natural style that is always popular with homeowners.

Install a New Garage Door

A new garage door might not seem like a curb appeal booster, but a recent survey of top real estate agents showed that a new garage door could add close to $3,000 to your home’s value. That’s not a bad value considering a new garage door costs about $1,200. Raised panel garage doors are the most common type of garage door and can be found in wood, fiberglass steel, or aluminum. Additionally, you could go for a more traditional style with colonial wood doors or even carriage doors complete with faux metal hinges to mimic an old carriage house door. For those looking for something more modern, there are garage doors that feature clean lines, tempered glass panels, and aluminum frames.

While you are busy installing a new garage door, it may be a good time to update your front door. If your door simply needs a good cleaning you can wipe it and the area around it with warm soapy water. However, if the paint on your front door is chipping or is fading in some areas, now might be a good time to repaint it. Popular front door colors are reds, blues, and even bright yellows, all of which really make your front door stand out. You can also opt to purchase a new front door. Many front door styles exist, some that are wood-paneled to mimic a traditional look or some that are more modern with paneled glass. While your front door doesn’t need to match perfectly with your garage door, it should be the same style.

Make it Bright

Adding additional light to your front yard will illuminate all of your home improvements and make your home appear more inviting. Solar-powered outdoor lights are easy to install and can be found at any home improvement store. Small pathway lights can be pushed into the ground along your driveway and walkway. They can also be placed in flower beds to illuminate your freshly planted perennials. Hanging lanterns around the front porch and stairway lights around the front porch steps are also easy additions to really make your home shine.

Many outdoor home improvement projects are easy to do and cost very little money. However, when they are done right they can drastically increase your home’s value as well as your home’s curb appeal.

