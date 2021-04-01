It’s Opening Day! With the upcoming excitement of the 2021 baseball season. It’s time to make some predictions. The most important thing that we’re noticing is that fans are slowly making their way back to ballpark.

Play Ball!

AL East

Tampa Bay Rays: 94-68

New York Yankees (AL): 91-71

Toronto Blue Jays: 87-75

Boston Red Sox: 77-85

Baltimore Orioles: 65-97

AL Central

Chicago White Sox (AL): 96-66

Minnesota Twins: 88-74

Cleveland Indians: 85-77

Kansas City Royals: 73-89

Detroit Tigers: 64-98

AL West

Houston Astros: 95-67

Oakland A’s: 92-70

Los Angeles Angels: 83-79

Seattle Mariners: 76-86

Texas Rangers: 68-94

NL East

Atlanta Braves: 97-65

New York Mets (NL): 91-71

Washington Nationals: 86-76

Philadelphia Phillies: 77-85

Miami Marlins: 69-93

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers: 93-69

Chicago Cubs (NL): 86-76

St Louis Cardinals: 82-80

Cincinnati Reds:73-89

Pittsburgh Pirates: 68-94

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers: 98-64

San Diego Padres: 92-70

San Francisco Giants: 78-84

Arizona Diamondbacks: 73-89

Colorado Rockies: 66-96

Individual Awards

AL MVP: Alex Bregman (HOU)

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito (CHI)

AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena (TB)

AL Manager of the Year: Tony La Russa (CHI)

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

NL Cy Young: Jacob DeGrom (NYM)

NL Rookie Of The Year: Ian Anderson (ATL)

NL Manager Of The Year: Jayce Tingler (SD)

World Series: Atlanta over Chicago (AL)

