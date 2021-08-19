With Week 2 of the NFL Preseason set to start tonight, let’s take a look at the AFC South, as this may be arguably the most intriguing division in football.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence comes into the league with a ton of high expectations fresh out of Clemson. Luckily, for the Jaguars this Clemson graduate doesn’t have any legal issues currently unlike a fellow alma mater quarterback in the same division.





This will be a season of growing pains on the Northeast coast of Florida for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars. They have an improved record, but it won’t be an Andrew Luck type turnaround from the 2012 Colts. Projected record: 7-10

Houston Texans – It appears DeShaun Watson has played his last snap in Houston. The biggest problem isn’t necessarily on the field, it’s always been in the front office since Bob McNair passed in November of 2018. Tyrod Taylor has shown flashes of brilliance leading a 2017 Bills team to the playoffs, however his main concern is can he stay healthy.

The best news for Houston this year is that they will have a first round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Projected record: 5-12

Indianapolis Colts — Is Carson Wentz the long term answer in Indianapolis? Will he even be ready for week one with his groin injury? Will Quenton Nelson be ready with Wentz for week one? Indianapolis is one of those unknown teams, you simply don’t know what to expect.

Look for T.Y Hilton to have a better season with a fully healthy Wentz at quarterback. Jonathan Taylor will continue to get the main workload as he progresses to be a more complete back.

Did Indianapolis do enough to contend with Tennessee? The short answer is no!

Projected record: 9-8

Tennessee Titans — Nobody is more excited in Tennessee than Ryan Tannehill. When you acquire an All-Pro with Julio Jones teamed up with A.J Brown and Derrick Henry, you know this offense means business.

The defense seems a little suspect however if you still have Kevin Byard back there the defense will do enough to make sure the offense scores points. The next question for Tennessee is can they get past the Chiefs, Browns, and Ravens? That part remains to be seen.

Projected record: 12-5



