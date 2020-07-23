Tech: Movies You Can Enjoy On Netflix With Spectrum Internet

Covid-19 has us stranded in our homes, looking for ways to entertain ourselves. Individuals across the world have found solace in streaming services during these trying times. Netflix, the most popular streaming application which has unlimited browsing options and originals, only requires good internet to work. Slow internet makes the content lag, takes time to buffer, and ruins the HD print. Hence, to watch great shows and movies on Netflix, a fast and reliable internet connection is a necessity.

Here are the top 5 binge-worthy movies that you can watch on Netflix to make the most out of your weekend:

The Terminal

Genre: Comedy

Movies based on true stories are always a delight to watch. The Terminal is a Steven Spielberg production, starring Tom Hanks. It revolves around a man who gets stranded in the airport when war erupts in his hometown. Due to the war, his passport is no longer recognized and without identity, he is not allowed to travel. The movie features nine months of the man living at the airport, making friends with strangers, sharing bittersweet memories until he is finally allowed to go home.

Our rating: 9.5/10

The Kissing Booth

Genre: Romance

A Netflix original, this movie gained popularity amongst teenagers and adults alike. It’s a witty and fun watch with a cliché but well directed, vibrant storyline. The movie depicts the bond of friendship, love, and a high school romance between a heartthrob and a lesser-known girl. The second part is getting released this week so you might want to watch the first one!

Our rating: 6.5/10

In the Tall Grass

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Everyone knows Stephen King- the master of all things supernatural. His books always have readers on the edge of their seats. In the Tall Grass is a movie based on one of his bestselling works. Truly a remarkable watch for the grass that appears to dance in the sunlight turns sinister at night.

Our Rating: 7.5/10

Back to the Future

Genre: Sci-Fi/Adventure

A 1985 masterpiece on Netflix deserves to be watched, appreciated, and re-watched with the fam! Imagine accidentally traveling back into time and unwillingly becoming your mother’s love! Like they say, old is gold. This movie is a superb weekend watch and if you like the first part, there are two more parts and an animated series to follow!

Our rating: 10/10

El Camino

Genre: Crime/Western

Was chemistry your favorite subject? If so, you should butter your popcorn right now because we’ve got a perfect movie for you. Based on the series Breaking Bad, the movie slowly unwinds the story of a teacher and a drug addict to create a successful underground meth business. The movie has already won 6 awards after getting released in 2019. Yes, it’s that interesting.

Our rating: 9/10

Conclusion

Conclusion

