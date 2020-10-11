Texans vs Jaguars Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch NFL Week 5 Game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Texans vs. Jaguars: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 5. The Houston Texans will do anything for a win, including firing Bill O’Brien after starting the season 0-4.

Houston invites the Jacksonville Jaguars to NRG Stadium to open up their AFC South schedule. If the Texans are able to go 5-1 or better in the division, it could help them put together a record that qualifies for the playoffs. But it all starts with beating the Jaguars Sunday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson leads the NFL with 16 sacks. The Jaguars have produced just four sacks through the first four games, but they do have a formidable pass rush with defensive end Josh Allen and linebacker Myles Jack that the Texans cannot discount.

Jacksonville is enjoying undrafted free agent running back James Robinson’s contributions as the feature back. The former Illinois State product has been a welcome surprise after the club released former 2017 first-round running back Leonard Fournette. With a 1-3 record, the Jaguars’ lone win was a quality one as they beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The Colts have gone on to post a 3-1 record through the first quarter of the season. Jacksonville can beat good teams, and the problem is Houston hasn’t shown they are a good team after the first four games.

If the Texans aren’t able to get a win against the Jaguars and fall to 0-5, the only winners will be the Miami Dolphins as they own Houston’s first and second-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It seems there is never a dull moment in the Houston Texans’ front office these days. On Monday, the team fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start. In six-plus seasons, O’Brien led Houston to four AFC South titles and leaves as the franchise’s only head coach with a winning record in its short history.

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

When: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET kickoff

TV Channel: CBS

