The CJ Cup 2020 GOLF Live stream: watch online, TV channel, start time, coverage, schedule

15 Oct 2020
The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, taking on Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

The CJ Cup

You can watch the 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Sin City.

There will be 78 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour’s new season and take home the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek streaming schedule: How to watch online
Thursday, Oct. 15

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 12:45-5 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 12:45-5 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 12:45-5 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 12:45-5 p.m.
PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 5-8 p.m.

