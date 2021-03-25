30-Second Summary

A joint is formed where two of your bones join (like knee, elbow, and other parts).

Very often, the muscles surrounding the joints are strained.

Stiff, strained joints can be caused by excess workout, arthritis, obesity, and numerous such causes.

Painful joints are not always a result of some underlying illnesses.

If you doubt that your joint pain is something more serious, you should immediately consult your doctor. It might be the onset of rheumatic arthritis or other serious ailments.

Pain in joints can be mitigated by light exercises, controlling weight, building muscle strength, and top joint pain supplements.

Introduction

Joint pain can be distressing. Studies suggest that nearly 60-85% of the world population has experienced back and joint pain of muscular origin at one point of time in their lives.

It can restrict your movements and affect your day-to-day functionality. Joint pain is generally caused by obesity, excess strain on joints, arthritis, and other causes. Usually, exercise combined with diet and supplements can heal your joints and keep them healthy. However, sometimes, your aching joints might be signaling some other underlying ailment.

7 Effective Tips to Help Keep Your Joints Healthy

Here are the seven tips that can help mitigate joint pain and enhance their health.

1. Get up and Get Moving. Many people who have arthritis and stiff joints refuse to move much, fearing that it will trigger pain. Contrary to the common belief, movements help to ease the pain in your joints. Further, movements bolster the muscles in the area surrounding your joints.

Regular moving of the joints and associated muscles will eventually mitigate the pain and also prevent further ailments. Walking is one of the natural ways to treat knee pain.

For arthritis, you can try range-of-motion exercises. Or, even try out yoga – there are plenty of poses that can help increase flexibility.

This will eventually help you expand your range of motion and preserve it. These exercises involve bending, rotating, and extending all your joints. This helps in relieving stiff joints and enhancing flexibility.

2. Watch Your Weight. A 2017 study published in Radiology checked the magnetic resonance images of knees in over 640 people. It found out that people who had lost weight in the last four years showed significantly lower cartilage deterioration. In other words, the more weight you lose, the more you gain when it comes to battling joint pain.

Maintaining a healthy weight is necessary for maintaining overall good health. Excess weight puts pressure on the joints that carry our weight, consequently leading to painful joints. Studies infer that weight loss is directly associated with reduced knee pain, better knee function, and relaxed stiff joints.

3. Take Care of Your Joints. Joint protection is necessary. It is the safeguarding of your joints against excess pain and, at the same time, trying to alleviate the pain by moving them. Notably, people with arthritis have to be extra careful.

It would help if you refrained from activities that induce pressure on your joints or trigger pain. Be alert towards pain signals. Have a balance between rest and activity. Try not to exert yourself. If you are experiencing difficulty while moving, you can consider using mobility aids. Avoid sudden movements that may trigger pain.

4. Go for Low-Impact Exercises. Highly intense workouts may be bad for your joints. Heavy exercise exerts pressure on joints and may worsen your pain. Instead, practice low-impact exercises that are gentle on joints. The objective should be dual – exercise the joints and, at the same time, not over-exerting it. Arthritis Foundation suggests exercises like walking, cycling, golf, and swimming. These activities are easier on joints.

You can reduce pain and prevent further damage by trying some joint pain supplements. Supplements like Arthrozene, vitamin D, and the likes. These work by relieving your joints from pain, soothing inflammation, and protecting cartilage in the joints.

5. Bolster Your Muscles. Building muscle strength can go a long way in alleviating joint pain. The muscles around the joints need to be strengthened, so they support the joints well. Muscle-strengthening exercises often involve weight training. Regular strength training will enhance your joints’ stability and reduce pain.

This, along with supplements that contain vitamin D & calcium might help you combat your stiff joints effectively. You can read Arthrozene reviews and find out if it is suitable for you.

6. Stick to an Anti-Inflammatory Diet. An anti-inflammatory diet is where you cut down the foods that trigger inflammation and consume foods that combat inflammation. This is one of the natural ways to treat knee pain and other joint pain. A balanced diet can counter inflammation and prove beneficial for overall health. Increase your intake of water.

7. Incorporate Joint Supplements into Your Regimen. Again, vitamin D and calcium are the top joint pain supplements that you can add to your diet. Lack of calcium makes your bones increase the risk of fractures. You need vitamin D to soak in calcium. Make sure you add those supplements to your diet.

There are other supplements like Arthrozene, which also help alleviate the symptoms.

Lastly, it would help if you quit smoking. Smoking surges the risk of osteoporosis. Smokers are more likely to get backache and rheumatoid arthritis.

Conclusion

Arthritis is the most common cause of joint pain. However, if you are into sports or any other physical activity; then the cause might be different (like strain or sprain).

If you exercise regularly, control your weight, and reduce inflammation in your body, you can notice a difference within a few days. However, if your pain continues, you should pay a visit to your physician immediately. Painful knees might be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, tendonitis, bursitis, or Lyme disease. Get a diagnosis done as soon as possible.

