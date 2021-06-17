Yachting in the beautiful Caribbean Islands is a dream for many people. Who wouldn’t like to enjoy a magical yacht adventure in the middle of the picturesque sea? If you are getting a chance to visit the Caribbean Islands, you need to try yachting.

However, many people get confused when it comes to sailing or yachting in the Caribbean Islands. Many agencies provide yachts for charter Caribbean but you need to find a reliable one. Plus, there are many other confusions regarding yachting including the best place for it.





This is why we are covering the top ten places in the Caribbean Islands for yachting below. Make sure to read them carefully get a thrilling experience.

St Martin

Popularly known as ‘The Friendly Island’, St Martin is one of the best places to spend your holidays. No wonder this place is ideal for having a yachting adventure. Besides sailing, you can enjoy the splendid natural beauty of the island and taste delicious foods. The best time for yachting in St Martin is throughout all year as this island does not have a wet season.

Bahamas

The Bahamas is very popular among tourists, so undoubtedly this place is on the top list. Moreover, the Bahamas has exclusive places for sailing and yachting. The Bahamas has over 700 islands, it would be a magical experience for you. The best time for yachting in the Bahamas is between September to May.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

If you love inland activities and want to experience yachting at the same time, then St Vincent and the Grenadines is the ideal place for you. This place has total 36 islands and you can do beach-hopping here. Even this place is ideal for adventure lover, you cannot visit this place during hurricane season, especially when you want yachting.

Martinique

Martinique is one of the best places in the Caribbean Islands for enjoying the beauty of nature. If you love a cultural place, then Martinique could be the best place for yachting. Besides enjoying sailing, you can visit various museums, narrow streets, and architectural wonders. You can visit this beautiful place of the Caribbean Islands all the year but December to June.

The British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands is one of the best places for vacation. However, this place is as popular for yachting as spending holidays. The weather and the mild-wind condition are also favorable for yachting.

Moreover, you can enjoy other activities including diving, snorkeling, and beach bar hopping. The ideal time to visit the British Virgin Islands is from September to October.

Grenada

Popularly known as ‘The Spice Island’, Grenada is another popular tourist hotspot for sailing and yachting. This place is perfect for nature and adventure lovers. So, you can explore the beauty of this place while yachting. However, the hot tropical weather of this island could be tough for yachting. So, you can visit this place from January to May.

Guadeloupe

Surrounded by picturesque mountain landscapes, Guadeloupe is one of the best places in the Caribbean Islands. Besides scenic beauty, this place is a paradise for enjoying a yacht ride.

Who would not love exploring the splendid mountain views while yachting in Guadeloupe? You need to visit this place during the dry season between December to May as the wet season is not favorable for sailing.

US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands is made up of three beautiful islands; St Croix, St John, and St Thomas. This place is very good for both sailing and spending holidays. Besides enjoying a ride on a yacht, you can also explore the streets of this place.

Moreover, you can enjoy other activities too. Due to the hot weather throughout the year, you can visit from December to April.

St Lucia

Just like other places in the Caribbean Islands, St Lucia attracts tourists throughout the year. The best thing about St Lucia is you can explore the surrounding beauty of this island while yachting. Plus, you can enjoy the local culture and festivals during your visit. The ideal time for visiting St Lucia is in between May to June.

St Barts

If you want to enjoy a glamorous island, then St Barts is the ideal place for you. There are so many things to do in this Caribbean hideaway. However, this place is similarly good for yachting. You will explore the vibrant beauty of this island. The best time to visit St Barts is April to June.

Conclusion

Exploring the marvelous Caribbean Islands by yachting could be one of the best experiences in your life. Although you need to choose the ideal place to create the best memory.

This is why we have recommended the top ten places for yachting and sailing. If you still want to get more information, you can find resources on the internet.

