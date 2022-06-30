Photo by Godisable Jacob: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-brown-leather-tote-bag-1936848/





It is always a good idea to refresh our fashion collection. New dresses, jeans, shorts, and shirts can certainly bring a new life to our wardrobe, but to our fashion expression as well. However, there is one even better and more affordable way of spicing up our style and that is with accessories. Quality and unique accessories can bring a whole new dimension to your favorite outfits, making your look fashionable and trendy with just one new piece. And that specific piece can be a chic, cool cowhide leather bag. Keep on reading to find out what are the reasons why you should definitely invest in buying this amazing bag.

Animal print is always stylish

We can freely say that animal print is a modish classic. Although many people shy away from it, they are actually losing in the fashion game for not taking a risk. Of course, if you opt to wear a bunch of different animal prints in one daytime look, you will not look as great. But, if properly incorporated, a piece with an animal print can transform any outfit from boring to exceptional. Cowhide handbags are thus a great accessory, as you can wear them on your usual jeans-and-tee combo and look like a true trendsetter. Combined with a lovely cocktail dress, a cowhide handbag can serve as the perfect accessory.

Cowhide leather bags last a long time

Investing a bit more money into a cowhide bag is certainly worth it, as this accessory will last quite some time. Many girls opt to enrich their collection with not one, but two or more chic cowhide handbags as they know that they will get so much wear out of them. Even more, this kind of quality handbags can be transferred to the next generation, so that one day your daughter may decide to spice up her contemporary outfits with it. As long as you take good care of your cowhide leather bags, you can enjoy them for many years in the future and happily wear them with numerous outfits.

They are unique

Bags with generic designs, materials, and shapes, no matter how popular at the moment, are not an accessory choice that will make you stand out from the crowd. To truly express yourself, you need something unique and what is better than a genuine cowhide leather handbag. As they are made from cow skin, you can be sure that every bag will have its specific, one-of-a-kind features. You can pick a bag that has more brown or black and white spots, and enjoy its uniqueness, as this is one of the reasons why cowhide bags are so in demand.

They won’t cause you any allergies

Cowhide is considered to be hypoallergenic, which means that even if you are allergic to other types of leather, you may not be too cowhide. Thus, you can safely enjoy this amazing fashion item and wear your favorite bag throughout the day. Moreover, the cowhide contains natural oils which repel things such as dirt and dust, which is just another perk of wearing a stylish cowhide leather bag.

They are sustainable

In the 21st century, we are more than ever aware of the importance of sustainability in fashion. Luckily for all the fashion lovers, nowadays we have a lot of lovely eco-friendly accessory pieces at our disposal, including cowhide leather bags. These bags are made ethically, animals are not hurt during the process of their making and the hide is not removed from the leather. Moreover, the process of making a cowhide bag doesn’t cause much pollution and it leaves very little or no wastage. So, this is the ideal sustainable accessory.

Finally, we can say that every stylish woman needs at least one cowhide leather bag in her collection. You can wear this bag from morning to night; to work, brunch, to a nice restaurant or when going out to the clubs, as well as to a romantic wedding reception. Versatile, unique, sustainable, and incredibly gorgeous, these bags are truly an exquisite fashion accessory.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...