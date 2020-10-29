Two Okura Nikko Group Hotels Achieve Top 5 Rankings in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

The Okura Tokyo ranked 4th in Japan and The Kahala Hotel & Resort 5th in Hawaii

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced today that two of its group hotels achieved top-5 rankings in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Okura Tokyo was ranked 4th in the category of hotels in Japan and The Kahala Hotel & Resort was ranked 5th in the category of hotels in Hawaii.





Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, an annual ranking of the world’s hotels, resorts and other travel destinations and facilities, constitute the longest running and most prestigious program recognizing excellence in the travel industry. This year, more than 700,000 readers from around the world submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

General Manager of The Okura Tokyo, Shinji Umehara, commented, “It is a great honor to have been so highly ranked in this prestigious international award program less than a year after reopening. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who supported our hotel during its four years of rebuilding and who looked forward so much to its re-opening. The world finds itself in a very difficult situation right now, but we are looking forward to the post-COVID era and the return of overseas visitors to Japan. In order to welcome guests once again from around the world, we will do our best as one of Japan’s leading hotels to provide Japanese-style omotenashi hospitality imbued with the spirit of “hospitality and harmony” that we have maintained since our establishment in 1962.”

Okura Nikko Hotels will continue to contribute to the promotion and development of the global travel industry at the hotels that featured in this year’s Condé Nast awards and at all of our other 76 group hotels in Japan and overseas.

The Okura Tokyo

The Okura Tokyo, the new flagship hotel of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd, opened its doors to the public in September 12, 2019 under the concept of tradition and innovation. Offering a unique and enchanting experience for its guests and visitors, the hotel is the highest-branded property of Hotel Okura group. It reprises the famed traditional Japanese beauty of the former Hotel Okura Tokyo, which opened its doors in 1962, as well as its cherished simplicity and elegance, to offer a new combination of “Traditional Luxury – The Okura Heritage” and “Contemporary Luxury – The Okura Prestige.” About half of the hotel grounds—1.3 hectares—is covered with lush gardens and greenery, allowing guests to view and enjoy the changing scenery during the four seasons. The Okura Museum of Art, Japan’s first privately operated art museum, is also located on the hotel grounds.

Address: Toranomon 2-10-4, Minato-ku, Tokyo



Tel: +81 (0)3 3582 0111



Website: theokuratokyo.jp/en

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

A coastal resort with a reputation for excellence in service and hospitality, The Kahala Hotel & Resort offers 338 beautifully appointed guest rooms. It is located just a 10 minute drive from Waikiki, yet provides guests with a peaceful and relaxing environment similar to that of the neighboring Hawaiian islands. Since its establishment in 1964, the hotel has become a popular venue for weddings and parties, becoming renowned as Hawaii’s premier social gathering place. Many royal family members, celebrities and repeat guests call The Kahala Hotel & Resort their home in Hawaii.

Address: 5000 Kahala Ave. Honolulu, HI 96816-5411, U.S.A.



Tel: +1 808 739 8888



Website: www.kahalaresort.com

About Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler is a high quality travel magazine with a global reach, primarily in North America. Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards are the travel industry’s longest-running rankings, influencing travelers’ choices of their destinations. Awards are made on the basis of a number of categories, including hotels, resorts, spas, islands, airports, ski resorts and cruise lines. Dating from 1998, the awards were previously based on a survey of the magazine’s UK-based readers; since 2019, both US- and UK-based readers have been included in the survey.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 78 properties (52 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,551 guest rooms (as of October 1, 2020) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

