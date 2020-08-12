Unpaid Wage Lawyers: Your Right To A Fair Income

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Whether there is a global pandemic or not, unpaid wages have always been a cause of concern for employees, especially those belonging to less developed countries, but with the added pressure of the lockdown, the mere wages they were receiving have also now been stopped. “We are facing an uncertain future.

We do not know how long it will take to eradicate coronavirus and return to normal. People and businesses who lost their income during the pandemic need help to survive. Now more than ever, politicians must work together to create a corona aid relief bill to ease the financial suffering of their people,” says Brad Nakase, who is one of the best employment lawyers in California and awarded the prestigious “American Institute of Trial Lawyer’s 2020 Litigator of the Year.”

May it be unpaid wages, delayed wages, or overtime wages, these issues arise in every type of industry, which is where unpaid wage lawyers come into the picture. Their main purpose is to ensure that every worker, whose wage rights are being denied in a workplace, can demand and receive justice through hiring such a lawyer.

Working for hours on end every single day, only to receive a mere portion from the amount of salary you deserve, is a clear violation of worker rights in all countries. These lawyers regularly pursue such assigned cases to ensure maximum justice for employees.

When to hire an unpaid wage lawyer?

Many times when employees demand to be paid what their contract or the law entails, the employers threaten to put their jobs at risk. For most workers, their livelihood depends on these jobs, so they would rather take what they are given. In such situations, there is a chain present, where the employee’s complaints are heard by trade unions that they belong to, and thus unpaid wage lawyers are hired to represent their cases in court.

What do they do?

For the purpose of attaining justice for workers, these lawyers essentially start the cases in a manner that any type of lawyer would. They lay down the possible ways to approach a case depending on the specifics of the particular situation and follow that by explaining how the defendant party might approach their argument in retaliation, thus planning out the potential advantages or losses that the workers can face with any strategy they choose to pursue in court.

Mostly unpaid wage lawyers will use provided remedies by the law, usually damages, and apply them to their cases. They will try to incorporate similarities between old cases and the ones they are currently handling so that they might be able to receive justice through the application of precedent.

Whether to pursue a case or not?

While we now understand what lawyers do when they are dealing with unpaid wage cases, it is important to understand the loss a worker might face. Hiring lawyers is costly, especially if it is being done privately and not through a trade union. Chances are the workers who face such drastic acts of unfair wages belong in the lower hierarchy of businesses in countries that do not have strong enough laws to protect them, so rather than gaining a benefit, they gain a cost.

With all this said, many employees are not aware of the existence of unpaid wage lawyers, it is pertinent for each and every employee to belong to trade unions who make them aware of their wage rights, employee contracts, and most importantly make employees aware of the specific types of lawyers they need for their own individual problems.

