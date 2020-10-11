Vikings vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Seahawks vs. Vikings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online. There are times that test the faith of football fans, and Sunday’s Vikings vs Seahawks live stream will be one of those occasions for Minnesota supporters. This is a lopsided matchup for sure.

Click Here to watch Vikings vs Seahawks Live Stream NFL

Vikings vs Seahawks channel, start time

The Vikings vs Seahawks game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 11).

It’s on NBC, as week 5’s installment of Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks are on a tear. Not only are they undefeated so far this season, but they have handily beaten their opponents. (The closest score was a 35-30 victory over the Patriots.) The Seahawks have been averaging 35.5 points per game, led by the brilliant passing of quarterback Russel Wilson. He’s already thrown 16 touchdowns this season alone and was named NFC offensive player of the month for September.

Even the best QB can’t achieve much without good receivers, though, and the Seahawks have no shortage. DK Metcalf has 403 receiving yards, tying for best in the league, while Tyler Lockett has a still-impressive 298 yards. And those are just two of the eight receivers who have caught touchdown passes this season.

The Vikings are clearly coming into this match as the underdogs, with a 3-1 record. Oddsmakers have them down 7.5 points for the upcoming game against the Seahawks, and that may be generous. The Vikings have averaged nine fewer points per game than the Seahawks. But the Vikings’ prospects may be better than they first appear. They have been playing better of late, losing to Tennessee by just a point two weeks ago and trouncing the Houston Texans by eight points last week. (The loss prompted the Texans to fire their head coach the following day.)

Conversely, the Seahawks are weak in defense. In fact, they rate dead last in the league in passing yards allowed. This opens an opportunity for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and he has a capable leading receiver in Justin Jefferson. With 348 receiving yards this season, Jefferson isn’t far behind Seahawks rival DK Metcalf. The Vikings have a solid ground game, too, with considerably more rushing yards this season than the Seahawks (150.5 to 113.3 yards). The Vikings need to go all-out on offense to push their score higher, while wringing the most from their solid defensive line.

The Vikings will also have to deal with the psychological challenge. It’s been a long time—11 years—since the Vikings beat the Seahawks. And it’s been 14 years since they prevailed in Seattle, although the home-team advantage may mean less in a stadium emptied by COVID-19. Whatever happens, this match against the Seahawks will require that the Vikings bring their very best game. Although even that leaves victory as a longshot.

Here’s what you need to watch Vikings vs Seahawks live streams on Sunday Night Football:

How to watch Vikings vs Seahawks live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch the Vikings vs Seahawks live stream, you don’t have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a low $5.20 per month, too.

View Deal

Vikings vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Seahawks game is tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 11) at 8:20 p.m. ET. It’s on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn’t include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” since Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it’s our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you’ll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.

View Deal

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

Vikings vs Seahawks live stream for free

If Vikings vs Seahawks is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don’t even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Vikings vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

You can watch Vikings vs Seahawks live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It airs on Sky Sports NFL.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Vikings vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

