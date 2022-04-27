Bangkok is described as lively, noisy, and majestic, to name but a few adjectives. Bangkok, Thailand’s center and capital, is among the most extensive and urban towns in Asia and a significant entry point to Southeast Asia.

Bangkok, a city where deeply established traditions and modern views combine and sometimes contradict, offers a plethora of cultural attractions to entice visitors from all around the globe.





The city is warm and humid due to its tropical environment. Instead of walking, an e-scooter tour in Bangkok is a great way to beat the heat and see many of the city’s landmarks. Most tourists visit in late autumn and winter, especially during December and January, when the air is cooler and less humid. The rainy season months, June to September, are fine for visiting too as long as you don’t mind the occasional afternoon downpour. These being off-season months, there are usually many fantastic offers on flights and accommodation.

Bangkok travel advice:

The capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, is a sprawling metropolis of hundreds of temples, skyscrapers and various cultural attractions. Read on for travel advice for exploring the place also known as the City of Angels.

As of May 2022, fully vaccinated international visitors may enter Thailand without quarantine or mandatory RT-PCR testing. At the time of writing, international visitors will need to register their documentation with the Thailand Pass, an online portal for registering your health and travel documentation. Keep in mind that requirements may change with little warning, so always check the latest rules and requirements from your local Thai embassy prior to travel.

Beware of cheap medications

Thailand is a popular destination for health and wellness holidays and for a good reason. Many visitors like to take advantage of the modern facilities and affordable pricing offered at Thai clinics and combine their visit with cosmetic treatments such as Botox or injectable fillers as well as plastic surgery. Although the level of expertise is generally high, unfortunately there are some unlicensed clinics that may sell fake or off-brand products, or even unlicensed doctors carrying out surgeries. With that said, make sure you always choose a reputable beauty clinic or plastic surgery clinic in Bangkok and avoid any products or treatments that are offered well below the market price. It also goes without saying that you should never buy any kind of prescription medication from a street vendor.

Taxi suggestions in Bangkok:

If you observe these guidelines while taking a cab in Bangkok, your ride will be less stressful: avoid busy times and demand your taxi turn on its meter. If he declines, leave and look for another — there should be plenty more nearby.

Furthermore, it may sound obvious but always make sure you don’t leave anything behind. Nothing is sadder than watching your brightly colored cab disappear into the night, dragging your possessions with it.

Prepare ahead of time:

Bangkok is a huge, vibrant city. Getting the best out of this city requires some forethought: use a good digital map to figure out where the attractions you want to see are located, then plan a reasonable path.

Remember, it can be too hot to walk, so a taxi or motorbike may often be your best option. With that being said, keep an open mind and explore other options as much as possible. Don’t overlook the canal boats and riverboats that can get you around many parts of the city quickly and very cheaply. The MRT (subway) and Skytrain offer air-conditioned comfort and can be much quicker than taking a taxi. Don’t bite off more than you can chew, however — the flavors of Bangkok are best savored carefully.

Drink plenty of water:

In Bangkok’s humid, suffocating heat, drinking enough water is important for your health. The more you sweat, the more you should drink, but aim for at least 2-3 liters per day.

Luckily, a street vendor selling refreshing drinks is rarely more than a couple of cobble stones away. It’s a good idea to always check the seal on plastic bottles although food and drink purchased nearly anywhere is generally safe. You may be offered the option to consume your preferred beverage in the Thai manner: in a Ziploc bag with a grip and a straw. It’s eccentric, but as you’ll discover while searching around marketplaces, it’s also practical.

On Bangkok’s roads, strollers and baby carriages are tough to operate:

Thai people love children, making Bangkok a great place to visit with the family. Thais will do everything they can to assist a woman and her baby, making travel a tad simpler.

However, remember that strollers and baby strollers are mainly worthless on Bangkok’s rough and graveled pavements. Just about the only places where strollers are useful in this city are airports and shopping centers. Consider purchasing a baby carrier that wraps across your shoulders and allows you to hold your baby close.

Frauds in Bangkok are frequent:

Bangkok is a safe city to visit overall, and much is done to safeguard visitors and guarantee they return home satisfied. Nonetheless, some unethical individuals try to take advantage of travelers, and scams are not unheard of. Many of them are evident, while others are more elaborate and harder to detect. No need to worry too much though, as simply knowing what to anticipate will help you avoid most incidents.

Traffic-related scams vary from the old “taxi meter not working” excuse to tuk-tuk drivers making a sudden detour at a jewelry store or the tailors. Be wary of anyone encouraging you to go ‘down the steps’ at a Patpong nightclub or random people stopping you on the street and, after inquiring about the nature of your destination, ‘advising’ that the attraction you want to visit is closed.

Conclusion:

Despite all the hustle and bustle, Bangkok is a pleasant and welcoming city to visit. Avoid becoming overwhelmed by planning ahead and following the aforementioned safety tips, including how to avoid scams and staying hydrated. Safe travels!

