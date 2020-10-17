Watch Alabama football vs Georgia Live Streams 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Online game Reddit Free

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Tar Heels are 13.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5.



Who’s Playing

No. 8 North Carolina @ Florida State

Current Records: North Carolina 3-0; Florida State 1-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida State Seminoles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. UNC is coming into the contest with an unblemished 3-0 record.

Don’t be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Tar Heels and the Virginia Tech Hokies were playing football. UNC bagged a 56-45 win last week. RB Michael Carter was a one-man wrecking crew for UNC, rushing for two TDs and 214 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Carter’s 62-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, FSU lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road by a decisive 42-26 margin. QB Jordan Travis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 204 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 96 yards.

North Carolina’s victory lifted them to 3-0 while Florida State’s loss dropped them down to 1-3. We’ll find out if UNC can add another positive mark to their record or if the Seminoles can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of North Carolina’s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium — Tallahassee,, Florida

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 01, 2016 – North Carolina 37 vs. Florida State 35

