Watch Midtjylland vs Liverpool Live Stream Reddit Online Free HD

Soccer News!! Liverpool vs. Midtjylland on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, time. Liverpool return home to face Midtjylland Tuesday on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. In Group D, the Reds have three points after beating Ajax 1-0 on Matchday 1, while the Danish side is looking for their first points of the competition after a poor 4-0 loss to Atalanta. A win for the Reds will see them move one step closer to a spot in the knockout stage.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield — Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Liverpool -850; Draw +850; Midtjylland +1900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: After a not-so-great showing in the 2-1 win over Sheffield over the weekend, the Reds should get back to their clinical ways here. Expect plenty of possession, plenty of counters and enough clear chances for this to be over 30 minutes in. With the fixture congestion, it may not be all that surprising to see some backups play in this one.

Midtjylland: A tall task, obviously. The Liverpool attack should be able to put a few past them, just like Atalanta did, and it feels like the only chance the Danish side has is the Reds just having an off day in attack. They are already in a hole after conceding four in the opener, and winning this game or even getting a point would be one of the more surprising results in the UCL in recent years. They’ll focus on defense, play 10 men behind the ball and hope for the best.

Prediction

The Reds run rampant in a match that’s over by halftime. Pick: Liverpool 5, Midtjylland 0

