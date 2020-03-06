What are the Types of Alopecia and What Causes Hair Thinning?

Hair growth happens in three phases. The first one, that may last for years, is active growth. The second phase happens when hair separates from the follicle and lasts around ten days. The third phase is when the hair falls from the follicle and the follicle enters a resting phase that lasts two to three months. When hair starts to grow again in the same follicle, the cycle begins again.

Medical conditions, medication, age, hormonal changes, and nutritional imbalances disrupt this cycle and can all result in hair loss. Alopecia happens when follicles stop producing new hair. Alopecia is different from baldness as alopecia can affect your whole body, while baldness affects only hair in the head. Depending on the causes, it can appear suddenly or be part of a process. There are several types of baldness that are not age-related, and these include:

Sudden Hair Loosening

It is usually a result of stress or an important emotional shock. You may experience handfuls of hair falling out while washing or combing, or even while touching your hair. This type of alopecia normally causes overall hair thinning and not bald patches. Treatment usually starts by determining the causes of excess stress through psychotherapy. It can also include exercise and the prescription of anxiety medication, as well as the use of a hair thickener.

Bald Spots

These can present as circular or patchy. While is usually focalized to the scalp, it can also occur in beards or eyebrows. In most cases, hair loss will be accompanied by an itching sensation and dandruff or dry scales. Stress can provoke this type of baldness, but it is usually related to an allergic reaction. A visit to the dermatologist is recommended, as is stopping the use of any kind of hair product (this includes shampoos and soaps).

Full Body Hair Loss

While this type of alopecia can also be related to a traumatic event, it is more associated with medical treatments such as chemotherapy.

Scaling Patterns Spread Over the Head

Usually accompanied by redness and inflammation, this type of hair loss is a symptom of ringworm and should be immediately treated.

Scarring Alopecia

It happens when inflammation destroys hair follicles and scar tissue forms. Scar tissue then prevents hair from forming again. Symptoms usually include swelling and itching. This type of alopecia is rare and related to injuries.

When hair loss and hair thinning are due to aging, there can also have different causes:

Genetics

Genetic information can cause early hair loss. The most common form of hereditary hair loss is known as “Male or Female Pattern Baldness.” For men, it usually starts with a receding hairline, while in women it usually starts with hair thinning.

Hormonal Changes

Menopause is the most common cause of hair thinning and loss in women. Other hormonal changes, such as pregnancy and thyroid dysfunctions can also result in hair loss. Usually, this can be slowed down by hormonal replacement therapy or changes in diet that include estrogen-rich foods such as seaweed, lentils, and soy.

Preventing Alopecia and Hair Thinning

While genetics can not be changed, there are some ways to prevent or slow hair thinning and loss. Some of these are:

Avoid or quit smoking. Research has shown that there is a 30 percent higher chance to suffer early alopecia if you smoke.

Treat your hair kindly. Avoid tight hairstyles and rubber bands that cause knots or breakage. Avoid the use of hot rollers or curling irons on a daily basis.

Protect your hair from environmental factors such as direct sun exposure and dry weather

Balance your diet. Make sure you get all your nutrients by eating plenty of fruits and vegetables and try to eat fatty fish at least once a week.

Cooling caps can help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy treatments

Topical agents such as corticosteroid creams can decrease follicle inflammation and help slow down alopecia. However, this type of treatment is only successful when the causes of hair loss are skin-related.

