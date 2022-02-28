In the field of marketing, one of the most crucial aspects of a successful strategy is building relationships. And having multiple points of communication is a smart way of making stronger connections. So, when it comes to print advertising, the best way to approach the target audience is using multiple channels to engage these prospects.

Print advertising is an effective way of turning heads in the right direction. Most businesses try to reach out to their audience through this medium. They place their brand on billboards, magazines, or any other such place that’s hard to miss for their prospects. It is because this kind of advertising helps build trust. In fact, almost 82% of customers trust print advertisements when making a purchasing decision. So, if the customers watch these ads more often, they are more likely to act on them. That is why a multi-touch campaign makes more sense for businesses.





Develop a Customer-Friendly, Cost-Effective Strategy

Before creating a print strategy, it is important to understand the target audience and assess where they are getting their information. The modern-day world is becoming increasingly fragmented and there is an abundance of media options. Thus, businesses can’t be short-sighted and rely on reaching their audience with just a couple of channels.

A smart step ahead is opting for a multi-channel strategy. It helps in increasing the chances of getting noticed by everyone in the target audience. Additionally, it usually turns out to be more cost-effective than one-off advertising. If you are investing your time and money in creating a direct mail piece, print ad, or billboard, it makes sense to leverage that content in other print mediums as well.

The best way to convert sales is to integrate print and digital marketing campaigns. This way you can introduce your brand to your prospects through print and lead them straight through the bottom of the funnel by retargeting with digital. That is why it’s a smart move to repurpose the ads for digital advertising through online content offers, social posts, free videos, and interactive apps.

Don’t Underestimate the Value of Conventional Channels

Many marketers recommend digital advertising while developing marketing strategies and often overlook the power of print. Although digital ads are becoming popular, many people feel bombarded by them. In fact, 92% of the 18 to 23-year-olds find it easier to read print than digital content. So, you can’t afford to not make full use of this print medium.

For instance, direct mail marketing is an effective marketing channel trusted by many businesses. Sometimes it can deliver better results than digital channels because it offers a physical solution in the fast-click forgetfulness of the digital age.

Recent research shows a 9% average response rate for direct mail campaigns compared to other digital marketing channels. It also revealed that 92% of direct mail receivers were driven to online or digital activity while 87% were influenced to make online purchases. So, utilizing print and direct mail marketing can offer a great opportunity to convert sales.

Source: rcbrayshaw.com

Combine Print and Digital to Maximize Benefits

The print medium is indeed quite effective since it evokes a more tactile and emotional experience. A recent study found that physical ads have a longer-lasting impact than digital on people. They elicited a strong emotional response among viewers. Also, the brain activity of viewers showed greater subconscious value and desire for products or services advertised in a physical format.

However, it is also true that we are in the digital age and the importance of digital advertising is constantly increasing. Thus, it will make more sense to use offline channels like printed marketing to drive action on your digital channels. For instance, you can include a highly visible website address or a QR code on your printed marketing materials so that it takes your customers directly to their destination and increase website traffic. Similarly, you can also post print ads online on your social media channels to engage more customers.

Print adverting offers great opportunities for businesses. However, a blended strategy with digital and a multi-channel approach can create more memorable experiences for your customers while driving traffic to your brand both online and offline.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

