Time and again, hair and beauty care enthusiasts have come with plenty of amazing and natural discoveries for enhancing hair health and care. These days castor oil has become one of the most favorite hair care products for many people and even celebrities.

However, one of the major reasons why it has become so popular lies in the fact that it has amazing properties that help in hair growth and nourishment.

So, let’s see the list of all the reasons why people are turning to castor oil for hair growth

Reason 1: Castor Oil is Rich in Vitamin-E

Castor oil is extremely rich in Vitamin-E. Now, Vitamin-E, on the other hand, is rich in plenty of antioxidants.

These natural oxidants are known to scientifically reduce and slow down oxidative stress which is majorly responsible for the damage of hair follicles. Thus, leading to hair fall.

Moreover, Vitamin-E is also known to help with protein synthesis. You may already know that our hair is made up of the protein, Keratin. So, it also helps in synthesizing protein and improving hair growth.

Now castor oil has Vitamin-E in it so it also helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth.

Reason 2: Castor Oil is Known For Its Antifungal and Antibacterial Properties

Your hair is exposed to a lot of dirt particles and moisture. This could lead to the growth and spread of both bacteria and fungi in our hair. Due to these reasons, your hair may have a dandruff problem.

Now, as castor oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties, it helps in killing or suppressing their growth. Thus, reducing the chances of fungal or bacterial infections that may cause hair fall.

Reason 3: Castor Oil Contains Essential Fatty Acids

Did you know that castor oil is quite rich in essential fatty acids, such as Omega-3 and Omega-6? So, what’s their contribution when it comes to hair growth?

Fatty acids, such as Omega-3 and Omega-6, help in moisturizing your hair and the scalp too. Many times your hair fall may occur when the hair doesn’t receive enough moisture. However, if you use castor oil, this problem can be avoided.

Moreover, apart from promoting growth and reducing hair fall, these fatty acids can also make your hair look shiny, thick, and full of luster. So, say no to dry, thin, and rough hair with the help of castor oil!

Reason 4: Castor Oil Improves Circulation

Just like your body, your hair also requires proper blood circulation for growing.

Castor oil is known to improve circulation with its exciting properties. All you have to do is apply it to your hair, massage it for some time, and then wash it away with your shampoo.

Massaging with castor oil can help in increasing the blood circulation to your hair and lead to the healthy growth of hair from within!

Reason 5: Castor Oil Provides Overall Benefits

Lastly, as you can see above, castor oil helps in providing the best care and nourishment to your hair.

With its moisture-retaining properties, it can reduce the issue of dry scalp and dandruff. Similarly, its antibacterial and antifungal properties also prevent the breakage of hair due to infection.

Castor oil is rich in nutrients like Vitamin-E, Omega-3, and Omega-6 that aid in hair growth and nourishing the hair follicles. This oil can also help in regulating the pH which is required for proper hair growth and reducing hair fall.

All of these factors aid in the healthy and thicker growth of your hair.

Final Thoughts

So, as you can see you can get all the benefits mentioned above by just making use of castor oil in your hair.

Once you apply it, you’ll start noticing the results after just a week or two!

