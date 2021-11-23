Data centers are large rooms where high precious computing equipment is gathered and connected to perform complex operations. Hardware should be placed somewhere and stored somehow. For this purpose, server racks are used. A server rack is a specialized piece of furniture, the main objective of which is to house network devices and supplementary accessories.

Types of Racks

Diverse models are offered on the modern market. According to the type of construction, they distinguish three main types of furniture:





Open-frame models consist of the main bearing posts that are attached to each other. Each post has holes for mounting devices. The main benefits of this option are unobstructed access to hardware (yet, this is a con at the same time), easy cable routing, natural air circulation, and the ability to quickly and easily prepare the model for operation. These products are ideal for installation in closed data centers.

Enclosed cabinets are distinguished by having a solid enclosure that protects the equipment stored in them from unauthorized access, dust, moisture, and other negative influence from the outside. The main features include reliable protection of the hardware installed inside, enhanced security, ease of transportation. Due to enclosed bodies, such cabinets are perfect for mounting in public places.

Shock isolating transportation racks are big and solid boxes equipped with both massive handles and portable server rack enclosure wheels . This type of server furniture guarantees safe and careful hardware moving without damage from one place to another.

Reasons to Choose Portable Models

Below, let’s mention the key reasons to use portable server racks. Study them to reveal all the benefits of such models and make the right choice.

Portability

No one knows what is going to happen in the future. No one can guarantee that a server room will be located in one place. In the case of moving, you’ll have to transport all the stored equipment. Movable designs are easier transported. Models are equipped with handles and casters, which simplifies transportation.

Proper space allocation

Telecommunication hardware is rather bulky. Devices take a lot of space. Data centers must be very spacious to accommodate all the required equipment. Multi-layer racks and cabinets allow housing equipment and allocating devices on shelves compactly. Furniture can carry heavy servers, switches, cord panels, and cables. Thus, a huge massif of devices is stored on the relatively small square and allows saving space in a data center.

Ease of maintenance

Portable server racks have open-frame bodies that ensure easy access to all functioning parts from all sides. Thus, maintenance works are carried out quicker, easier, and more specific. There is no need to put off other devices to get to the required apparatus. A maintenance specialist can approach devices from any side and angle. If side walls are attached, they can be removed and assembled after service.

Heat exchange

Computing hardware tends to exchange a lot of heat during operation. Thus, it is important to organize a proper ventilation system. Open-frame racks successfully cope with this task since natural air circulation is achieved due to the absence of walls. Air can freely pass through devices and cool them. Forced ventilation systems are rarely used in such models.

Furniture capacity

Racks differ in size. Diverse dimensions are available. Depending on what equipment you plan to house in it and the number of devices, the size is chosen. Rack size is measured in units, where one unit is 1,75 inches. Thus, by measuring your devices and adding their sizes, you’ll find out what rack size your server room requires. However, note that extra space must be left for proper ventilation and future expansion.

Ease of cable routing and part mounting

Due to open-frame constructions, it is easier to arrange cables and connect devices to the network. Moreover, there is no need to use special holes for cable routing. It is possible to place them as you like. As for mounting, due to free access from all sides, the process of equipment mounting is simplified.

To draw the line of the article, keep in mind one condition: racks and enclosed cabinets are perfect for different purposes. Decide on the purpose and your needs before, and then pick which type of portable furniture you need. The benefits of both models are evident: open-frame models provide easier access, better air circulation, simplified cable routing. However, the main con of open racks is that they can’t provide reliable hardware isolation and are designed for installation in closed premises only.

