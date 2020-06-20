Why You Should Hire A Motoring Lawyer If You Have Been Caught Speeding

If you are from England or Wales, you probably already know that speeding is one of the most common driving offences that people fall victim to. In 2015, there were more than 159,000 drivers caught in this offence, and now it’s 2020, which means that the figure of these people is almost double because the traffic is growing and with it, people are also growing impatient.

For starters, you need to know that speeding is considered a major driving offence and you can be charged with a huge penalty along with a lengthy ban. What’s good is that you also have the option of attending a speed awareness course, but it depends on what action will be taken against you.

All You Need To Know About The UK’s Speed Limit

There are several motoring offence solicitors who will be there for you if you ever fall victim to such a situation. But before you start considering it as an option, there are a few things you should know about the UK’s speed limit. The speed limit for the built-up areas is 30mph, but it goes to 20mph in the urban areas. If it’s a single carriageway, you are allowed to reach a speed of 60mph, and in case of dual carriageways, you have to follow the limit of 70mph.

When To Use A Lawyer

One thing you need to know about such cases is that you do need a lawyer whether you are wrongly accused or if you did make a mistake. A lawyer is important because when you go to the court, you need a defendant with you who can bail you out if the offence isn’t major. Even if it’s a major offence, your solicitor can help you in getting less harsher sentences. There are people who can’t afford a ban on their license even if it’s for six months. This can affect your livelihood, and it can also be catastrophic if you need a clean driving license for your job.

These are the situations that your lawyer can handle for you in the court. He is an expert, and he has all the right knowledge to defend you in the court or at least help you get through the penalty easily.

In case you are wrongly accused and charged for speeding, you can’t just go to court and argue for it. In fact, you do need an expert team on board to fight the case for you with proof and evidence. You should know that taking on the prosecution can be one scary process, which is something you shouldn’t go through alone. With a lawyer, you’ll be confident to defend your case, you will have enough knowledge and experience at your corner, which is why the judge will listen to you, and he might as well dismiss the case without giving you any penalty.

In the other case, if you were speeding and if you know you made a mistake, you can still reduce the penalties or the ban with the help of a lawyer. Especially if the license is important for you, and if you need it to support your family financially, then you should make some effort, hire the best lawyer and get the severity of the punishment reduced.

Overall Verdict

As you can see, in both cases, you do need a lawyer, which is why you, if you ever get charged for speeding, just look for the best solicitor who can fight your case for you and save you from harsh punishments.

