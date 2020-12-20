Getty Images - North America

The San Francisco 49ers playoff hopes were slim. Now with the loss to the Dallas Cowboys that door got shut hard.

Turnovers again played a key role in the loss. A fumbled punt by Richie James led to a Tony Pollard one yard touchdown run. On the ensuing possession, 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens fumbled. Which led to a Michael Gallup 3 yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 deficit.

Kyle Shanahan didn’t shy away from using the run and Raheem Mostert led the way with several solid runs. Capped off with a five yard touchdown reception by Jordan Reed.

A solid kickoff return by Dallas led to a field goal. The 49ers went on another long drive utilizing James and Ross Dwelley. Predictable play-calling at the one led to a loss of one and necessitated a timeout for a fourth down play.

Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was able to score and the deficit then got cut to three.

San Francisco forced a three and out and tied the game up on their ensuing possession. It seemed the momentum was turning to the 49ers. Yet Andy Dalton was able to escape pressure and come up with a 45 yard completion to Ceedee Lamb.

Dalton Schultz scored on the next play.

Still Nick Mullens and the 49ers answered with a touchdown drive of their own. With Jeff Wilson Jr scoring from one yard out.

Both defenses then starting forcing punts. Dallas did get rewarded as the 49ers got pinned at their own two yard line. It seemed that Mullens did get some breathing room with a reception by Aiyuk.

That didn’t last long as Mullens got intercepted. San Francisco’s defense though did force Dallas to kick a field goal.

Again San Francisco went to the air with Mullens and picked up five yards on a completion to Aiyuk. Yet a late hit by Mike McGlinchey backed the 49ers up 15 yards. Kendrick Bourne got 10 of the yards back.

Aiyuk then got interfered with on the third down play leading placement at the spot of the foul. With two timeouts left, a first down, excellent field position to at least play for overtime what does Kyle Shanahan call? A predictable run play that goes for a short gain.

Then Shanahan elects to have Mullens throw again. The Cowboys were well prepared for this play and the result an interception. Two plays later, Pollard scored on a 40 yard touchdown run.

Shockingly enough there was more scoring between the two teams. As a field goal cut the lead to seven again, yet on the onside kick Lamb returned it for a touchdown. A hail mary from C.J. Beathard resulted in a touchdown by Bourne.

So the eventual score Dallas 41 and San Francisco 33.

Noteworthy is that San Francisco outgained Dallas, 458 to 291, out possessed Dallas 34:56 to 25:04, recorded 28 first downs to Dallas’ 15. The difference four turnovers to zero for Dallas.





